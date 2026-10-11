Raider Nation Reacts to Lopsided Road Loss to Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders have now dropped two straight games after beginning the season 3-0.

The Raiders are still in the beginning stages of a rebuild, but are clearly ahead of schedule. However, the franchise now faces an early roadblock after a 45-17 defeat in New England to the Patriots.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with wide receiver Cody White (82) after catching a thirteen-yard touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Run Game Woes Continue

Teams have been selling out to stop the Raiders' run attack, and that continued today. Las Vegas rushed for just 38 yards on 18 carries, an average of 2.1 yards per attempt. Ashton Jeanty was increasingly limited in practice this week leading up to the game, and he ended with 27 yards on 10 carries. Dylan Laube scored the Raiders' lone rushing touchdown of the afternoon, totaling four carries for nine yards and that score.

Well, so much for the Raiders being a thing. Cute 3-0 start that will soon turn into 3-4. Their next two games are against the Bills and Rams.



Back to reality. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) October 11, 2026

4 penalties for 70 yards in the 1st Quarter for Raiders. Have to clean that up quickly. — Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) October 11, 2026

Mike Washington Jr. only had one carry for five yards in the outing.

Out coached and dominated on both sides of the ball…. that’s all…. #raiders — James Ramey (@ABNRanger87) October 11, 2026

Brock Bowers Leads Charge Again

Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers continues to cement himself as arguably the best tight end in the National Football League, as he is the driving force of this Las Vegas offense. The former Georgia Bulldog went for eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown to lead the team. The Raiders' next leading receiver was Jeanty, who finished with three receptions for 50 yards. Las Vegas' top wide receiver in Boston was Cody White, who notched two catches for 44 yards.

Even when Brock Bowers is covered, he’s still open. Hell of a grab — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) October 11, 2026

Brock Bowers the best TE in the league — No Limit Of The West (@AnunnakiiFlow) October 11, 2026

As the final score will show, the Raiders struggled to find any offensive consistency, never scoring more than seven points in any quarter and being completely shut out in the second frame. Kirk Cousins finished 19-of-28 passing for 243 yards and one touchdown.

Thank God for Brock Bowers… jeeze — CJ (@Th3DarthRaider) October 4, 2026

Overall, the Raiders had their positives and negatives, but they have come back down to earth over the last two weeks after a scorching hot start to the season. Especially after a tight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a game that the Raiders had a legitimate chance to win, this was a tough outing for the franchise as they suffered their second straight loss.

Fernando Mendoza Makes Debut

Fernando Mendoza looked comfortable in his first few snaps… 👀 — Darnell Smith (@Darnell_Smith95) October 11, 2026

omg Fernando Mendoza just did a quick prayer on the sideline we are about to watch his debut on a rainy day in New England — Brandy Flores (@_brandyflores) October 11, 2026

However, Raider Nation did get to see highly touted rookie Fernando Mendoza take the field for the first time in the regular season in his NFL career. The 2026 No. 1 overall NFL Draft choice entered with about six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, finishing 6-of-8 passing for 48 yards.

FERNANDO MENDOZA FOLKS — CJ (@Th3DarthRaider) October 11, 2026

Here we go welcome Fernando Mendoza — Master Marco Polo 🇲🇽“El Buki Raider” (@srchilaquilles) October 11, 2026

Mendoza is the hopeful future for Las Vegas, and fans got to see their cornerstone on the field for the first time in the regular season.