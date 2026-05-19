Why Klint Kubiak, Raiders Must Prepare for the Inevitable

The Las Vegas Raiders have had arguably the best offseason of any team in the National Football League. The Raiders have spent the past few months revamping not just their roster but also their coaching staff. They have begun putting those pieces together.

They have now entered yet another critical step in their offseason plan. The results of the 2026 season will directly correlate to what the Raiders do at this point in the offseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First Things First

Offseason workouts have begun, allowing the Raiders and the rest of the league to start preparing for the 2026 season. The other side of the flurry of moves Las Vegas made this offseason is doing all they can to make sure what looks good on paper translates to the football field.

However, ensuring that what looks like solid improvements on paper translates to the football field means building the connection between the coaching staff and their new group of players. Kubiak knows how critical that process will be, given the many new faces throughout the building.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think earning the trust of the building is a daily process, so that's something that I've always been about. I love earning people's trust, and I've got to earn these guys' trust. It's not just going to happen to me sitting up at a podium. So, that's something that's a process. That's a process, and that's a great challenge,” Kubiak said.

“Yeah, there have been plenty of other coaches, but why not us? Why not this staff? Why not this group of players? So, if you look at it in the lens of there's a history of some guys that are in and out of here pretty quick, I look at it as what a great challenge. That's what the NFL is all about, is competing. So, I'd love to go compete here and go get it done. It's going to be a process, and we're going to be about the work, like I said. So, it's a very exciting opportunity."

Preparing for the Inevitable

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Aside from the failed Maxx Crosby trade, nearly everything the Raiders' front office has set out to do has been successful. If a failed trade lands Crosby on your roster, that is a success, too. For the most part, the 2026 offseason has been almost entirely positive for Las Vegas.

However, extended periods of positivity are far from common for the Raiders and most rookie coaching staffs. This will be even more true for the Raiders, as they have one of the most challenging schedules in the league . Kubiak knows there will inevitably be a learning curve.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; From left: Marcus Allen, Mike Haynes and Howie Long talk with Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“There’s going to be some learning there, but I’m really confident in the staff that we're going to put together. And I’m going to need some tough love from Spy [John Spytek] to give me some good feedback on what we're doing right and what we're doing wrong,” Kubiak said.

“Have a really good game management plan and make sure we have those meetings throughout the week so that things don't surprise us on Sunday."

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With consecutive matchups against the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas is bound to have its growing pains. After an offseason of positivity, Kubiak must prepare for what is ahead during what is always a long regular season.

It is hard to look far into the future, but the Raiders do not have to look far or hard to see the challenges that are on the horizon. They must prepare for those challenges, while also best preparing themselves for the inevitable, unforeseen challenges that are guaranteed to come.