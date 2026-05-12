Why Raiders Are Ready To Win in 2026

Even if they do not want to come out and say it, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to win a lot in the 2026 NFL season.

Many thought the Raiders would be on the rebuilding side of things, not have a roster on paper like the one they have put together this offseason. When this offseason started, the Silver and Black were a team that did not have a head coach, a quarterback, or a roster you could look at and say, "Okay, they are headed in the right direction."

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Ready To Win Big Next Season

Fast forward to May, and this team has got it all to go out there next season and start on the fast track to get this thing moving in the right direction. The Raiders have put together a roster with good players and upgraded in many areas that did not look like they would be upgraded going into next season. The Raiders also have a head coach who is a great play caller and will have this offense looking way better than it did over the last two seasons.

They did not bring in all the young players and rookies in the NFL Draft, but they made sure they surrounded them with good veterans who will have an impact on this team next season. Some rookies could be starters, while others will sit back and learn from the veterans until they are ready to play in the NFL. This roster is filled with Pro Bowlers on both sides of the ball, which will be the reason this team wins more games than expected.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Are Built for Future

It is a team that is not only built for the future but also to make some noise next season. A team that will have the pressure to win next season, but the feeling is way different in that building than it was just a year ago. A lot of upside in the locker room as well. They feel like they are surrounded by the best coaching staff , which will evaluate them.

It will be exciting to watch this team next season. It is going to be a better product on the field than what they have been giving their fans over the last few years. Good things are happening for this Raiders organization.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is still young and won't be expected to compete, but don't rule the Raiders out completely.