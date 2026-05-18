Raiders Aiming To Build Confidence on and off the Field

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost nearly 40 games over the past three seasons. That alone should explain how big a turnaround the Raiders are embarking on. Las Vegas' offseason has been filled with moves that quickly improved one of the worst rosters in the National Football League.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) shakes hands with general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offseason Moves Impactful in Multiple Ways

The Raiders' offseason roster moves will garner most of the attention, and rightfully so. However, the overhaul of their coaching staff is arguably more important. Regardless, the Raiders made sweeping changes to both, and those changes should lead to improved results on the field.

Las Vegas' roster and coaching additions warrant increased confidence on the field. However, the results of those moves, which the Raiders' front office rightfully believes will be positive, should also build confidence amongst a front office that is still relatively new.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I try to be the same guy every day. I got a great group of people around me in the scouting department, so as we approach free agency, I feel like, as a group, guys that were here when I got here, guys that have come in, we're all speaking the same language now,” Spytek said.

“We've got a great process in place, and to me, it's always been about the people that you surround yourself with, and so I feel great about the group that we have supporting the organization right now from the personnel side."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Confidence Building Throughout

Although they still have a long way to go on the field, Las Vegas had arguably the best offseason of any team in the league. Their additions in free agency and the NFL Draft were just what they needed this offseason. On paper , those appear to be successful moves. This builds confidence.

Spytek and this Raiders regime are only entering their second season together in Las Vegas. Just like newly added players and coaches need time to get acquainted on the field, so does a new front office. Spytek recently expressed his confidence in the front-office members he is surrounded by.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It's not a magic equation that there's no perfect science to, but since the day I got here, and really Starky [Brian Stark] too, we've just tried to load this roster up with guys that love it, that have leadership traits, that are great teammates, that will do the right thing, that will do the extra thing, and I think we all really felt like the four guys that we have so far in the 2026 Draft, they fill those buckets up pretty well,” Spytek said.

"It's great having him [Brian Stark] here, and that's been a big help. But to rely on the people probably around me more than I felt like I did last year. I think I tried to do too much last year, not knowing everybody in the building, having my own vision that I was trying to teach to people about the way that we wanted to do it, how we wanted to build the kind of person we were looking for."

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) snaps the ball during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The rebuild Spytek and the Raiders front office aims to complete will impact much more than just the coaching staff and the roster. Las Vegas' front office hopes the changes to both will lead to more wins on the field, which, in turn, should build more confidence and belief throughout the organization.

Teams that are consistently competitive consistently have a respectable front office. Las Vegas is in the process of building both a consistently good team on the field and a consistently dependable front office willing to do what it takes to create a consistently competitive team.