Why Raiders Rookie Treydan Stukes Should Be Week 1 Starter

The Las Vegas Raiders have showcased improvement throughout the first training camp of the Klint Kubiak era. The difference in performance and execution is dramatically better than it was on the first day of camp. Now, as camp and preseason are coming to a close, an identity begins to take shape.

Las Vegas is a young team with many intriguing players possessing high ceilings and upside. This is a franchise in the middle of a rebuild, but the Raiders look like a team that could play competitive football in 2026.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) drop a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Jaylin Smith (22) in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders Should Look To Start Intriguing Young Defensive Back

Because of the team's young talents, there is already a push to get several players on the field sooner rather than later. The secondary is one of those positions with a couple of veterans at risk of losing their starting jobs this fall. The 2026 Raiders rookie class suggests a wave of fresh blood is expected to take over in time, including former second-round defensive back Treydan Stukes, one of the most talented defenders on the roster.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stukes was one of my favorite prospects from this spring's NFL Draft, possessing incredible versatility and athleticism that have stood out in the preseason. He flies to the football with discipline and incredible short-area burst and twitch that make him lethal at undercutting routes or destroying screens, flat plays, and off-tackle runs.

While it may have taken him some time to adjust to the speed of the game, it was only for a couple of practices for Stukes. He has shown the playmaking ability that made him a pre-draft darling despite being an older prospect with medical concerns. This week, Stukes took reps with the first-team defense at safety with rotations down to nickel, where he thrived at Arizona, over incumbent starter Isaiah Pola-Mao.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Treydan Stukes Has a Chance To Be Special in Las Vegas

Stukes' playmaking ability as a defensive back this summer is why he should start Week 1. That is the type of talent that can bolster your defense right away, and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard should realize that Stukes could help transform his unit immediately. Yes, there would be lumps during the season as the rookie continues to adjust to the speed of pro football, but those are ones you should be willing to take in another rebuild campaign.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all we know, starting Stukes could be the move that helps the Raiders' secondary become an above-average unit. You might only be getting about four years of prime play from a 25-year-old rookie, but if those four campaigns give you exceptional play, that is something you take every time.

Again, I was and remain high on the Raiders' second-rounder; he's a special talent who could make the defense better right away. If I had my way, he would be your starting safety next to Jeremy Chinn against the Miami Dolphins in two weeks. That type of range and athleticism on the back end would be exciting to watch.