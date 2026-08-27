Why Raiders Rookie Treydan Stukes Should Be Week 1 Starter
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders have showcased improvement throughout the first training camp of the Klint Kubiak era. The difference in performance and execution is dramatically better than it was on the first day of camp. Now, as camp and preseason are coming to a close, an identity begins to take shape.
Las Vegas is a young team with many intriguing players possessing high ceilings and upside. This is a franchise in the middle of a rebuild, but the Raiders look like a team that could play competitive football in 2026.
Raiders Should Look To Start Intriguing Young Defensive Back
Because of the team's young talents, there is already a push to get several players on the field sooner rather than later. The secondary is one of those positions with a couple of veterans at risk of losing their starting jobs this fall. The 2026 Raiders rookie class suggests a wave of fresh blood is expected to take over in time, including former second-round defensive back Treydan Stukes, one of the most talented defenders on the roster.
Stukes was one of my favorite prospects from this spring's NFL Draft, possessing incredible versatility and athleticism that have stood out in the preseason. He flies to the football with discipline and incredible short-area burst and twitch that make him lethal at undercutting routes or destroying screens, flat plays, and off-tackle runs.
While it may have taken him some time to adjust to the speed of the game, it was only for a couple of practices for Stukes. He has shown the playmaking ability that made him a pre-draft darling despite being an older prospect with medical concerns. This week, Stukes took reps with the first-team defense at safety with rotations down to nickel, where he thrived at Arizona, over incumbent starter Isaiah Pola-Mao.
Treydan Stukes Has a Chance To Be Special in Las Vegas
Stukes' playmaking ability as a defensive back this summer is why he should start Week 1. That is the type of talent that can bolster your defense right away, and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard should realize that Stukes could help transform his unit immediately. Yes, there would be lumps during the season as the rookie continues to adjust to the speed of pro football, but those are ones you should be willing to take in another rebuild campaign.
For all we know, starting Stukes could be the move that helps the Raiders' secondary become an above-average unit. You might only be getting about four years of prime play from a 25-year-old rookie, but if those four campaigns give you exceptional play, that is something you take every time.
Again, I was and remain high on the Raiders' second-rounder; he's a special talent who could make the defense better right away. If I had my way, he would be your starting safety next to Jeremy Chinn against the Miami Dolphins in two weeks. That type of range and athleticism on the back end would be exciting to watch.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft