How Treydan Stukes Continues To Evolve As Future Raiders Standout

As training camp begins its second week in Henderson, Nevada, the Las Vegas Raiders continue to find their identity as they delve deeper into installs on both sides of the ball. This week, the Raiders will play in their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, who lost the dramatic Hall of Fame matchup against Carolina.

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard is finding out what he has and can do with the personnel he has. Las Vegas's defense was a "bend-don't-break" group in 2025, but this year's unit feels stronger and more disciplined than last year, and a part of that is the additions made on all three levels. 2026 second-round selection Treydan Stukes has the potential to be one of the best defensive backs on the roster as he continues to evolve in his first NFL training camp.

The Challenges of Playing Multiple Positions

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming out of Arizona, Stukes was one of the most versatile defensive backs in the draft, and if it weren't for being an older prospect with a medical history, he likely would've been well out of the Raiders' range in the second round. Instead, Stukes could now become a key asset in the secondary under Leonard.

Playing both nickel and safety in college is different from what it is in the NFL, especially given the intricacies and terminology required in such a dynamic unit that Leonard is expected to deploy. For Stukes, he expected as much with how complex and fast the game is at the pro level.

"It takes a lot to play this game at a high level," Raiders defensive back Treydan Stukes said. "And when you're trying to learn multiple positions at the same time, it's a lot of information to take on at once."

"I think as you get confident in the scheme and you start to understand the plays as a whole, what we're trying to accomplish with the calls, that's when it kind of slows down for you. You can immerse yourself in both positions and be able to help the defense in different ways."

Taron Johnson Provides Competition While Being Role Model to Stukes

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stukes is in a competitive yet friendly battle for the starting nickel role with offseason trade acquisition Taron Johnson, whom the rookie views as a role model because of their shared versatility across the secondary. Johnson may not be the elite nickel defender he was a couple of seasons ago for the Buffalo Bills, but he maintains a savviness you want in a veteran cornerback.

"TJ is a super savvy vet," Stukes said. "He's been playing for a good amount of time and he's seen a lot. He's done a lot. He's played this game at a high level and in that position at high level for a while."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So, for us to have a guy like that, it's super helpful. It allows our scheme to do different things. I think he's a great role model for me in his versatility and how he's able to help the defense in multiple spots."

Realistically, Johnson should be the Week 1 starter at nickel for the Raiders. Stukes could be ready to start now, and no one would question Leonard for making that decision at some point during the preseason. What happens now is that we see Stukes attempt to put up sound tape to make a convincing case to be the team's season-long nickel guy.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if he doesn't start, Stukes is too talented to keep off the field and will likely play plenty of single-high deep zone, where he can utilize his ample football intelligence and athleticism to contribute for Las Vegas as a rookie early in the season.