Raiders Draft Review: What Treydan Stukes Brings to Table
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A young secondary is generating excitement for the Las Vegas Raiders with new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. This offseason, general manager John Spytek has added several defensive backs through free agency and the NFL Draft in a complete reconstruction of the secondary.
From free agents Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson, to draft selections Jermod McCoy, Dalton Johnson, and second-round pick Treydan Stukes, the Raiders got younger and added upside across the board. This is important to long-term development for Leonard's defense.
One of the keys to all of this is Stukes, who is the subject of my latest draft review for Las Vegas Raiders On SI. The former Arizona Wildcats standout was one of the most unique defensive playmakers in the NFL Draft, and could be one of Las Vegas's best defenders quickly.
Stukes Is a Playmaker the Raiders Have Missed for Years
Stukes was the Wildcats' best defensive back last fall with four interceptions and six passes defended. Despite being an older player at 25, Stukes was well-regarded enough to be a high draft pick, with the tape to back it up.
For years, the Raiders have been searching for a high-end playmaker in their secondary, and they may have three with McCoy, Hezekiah Masses, and Stukes, if they stay healthy. One of the biggest things that stood out to me during the pre-draft process was Stukes' closing speed, which his 1.5-second 10-yard split confirms just how quick and explosive he is downhill.
When he sees the ball worked into his vicinity or shell responsibility, he rockets toward the wide receiver, ball carrier, or if the ball is in the air. Below, Stukes makes a stop on third down short of the sticks thanks to his ample trigger and short-area burst.
Las Vegas is expected to see a long-overdue boost in ball production, which has lagged for years but is finally being addressed. Stukes, McCoy, and Johnson are three players who have elite production in this area.
For Stukes, his closing speed, versatility, and football intelligence consistently put him in a position to make plays on the ball. That can happen downfield or near the line of scrimmage, against screens, quick-game concepts, or deep zone when aligned in two-high or single-high looks.
Stukes plays with great composure when tracking the ball or covering a man downfield, allowing him to turn and locate the ball with proficiency and timing. The first clip is a great example of winning the leverage battle, an efficient transition, and football IQ to create a turnover. This is a see-ball-get-ball defender who will show no hesitation when attacking.
Furthermore, Stukes is simply an all-around good football player. He can match up against shifty slot receivers and tight ends and blanket them in man or match calls; he can play in multiple spots in the secondary, whether that's outside cornerback, nickel, box safety, or deep zone; and he has the physicality in run support to blow up zone concepts working off tackle and make plays in the D-gap for hard-stops. Stukes' special teams experience will also get him on the field quicker.
The pre-draft concerns outside of being an older prospect are valid: he does possess a lean frame and has only average length. Stukes could do a better job ID'ing route patterns that can get him into trouble against slot receivers, and his aggression can put him in tough spots in off-man, double-moves, or as a tackler in space.
Outlook for Stukes in Las Vegas
Everything I have seen of Stukes suggests someone who will give the Raiders a valuable special teams asset early in his career while also making plays on the backend. The aggression can be fine-tuned into controlled aggression, but it won't stop Stukes from being the playmaker the franchise has been seeking for over a decade.
Stukes has the potential to be a quality starter as a single-high defender or in the nickel, fitting in as an interchangeable defender with ample football IQ. He must clean up some discipline and aggression issues in aspects of his game, but with uncertainty around Johnson's availability, Stukes could be the Raiders' starting nickelback as a rookie.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft