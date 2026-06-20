Raiders Draft Review: What Treydan Stukes Brings to Table

A young secondary is generating excitement for the Las Vegas Raiders with new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. This offseason, general manager John Spytek has added several defensive backs through free agency and the NFL Draft in a complete reconstruction of the secondary.

From free agents Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson, to draft selections Jermod McCoy , Dalton Johnson, and second-round pick Treydan Stukes, the Raiders got younger and added upside across the board. This is important to long-term development for Leonard's defense.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the keys to all of this is Stukes , who is the subject of my latest draft review for Las Vegas Raiders On SI. The former Arizona Wildcats standout was one of the most unique defensive playmakers in the NFL Draft, and could be one of Las Vegas's best defenders quickly.

Stukes Is a Playmaker the Raiders Have Missed for Years

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes was the Wildcats' best defensive back last fall with four interceptions and six passes defended. Despite being an older player at 25, Stukes was well-regarded enough to be a high draft pick, with the tape to back it up.

For years, the Raiders have been searching for a high-end playmaker in their secondary, and they may have three with McCoy, Hezekiah Masses, and Stukes, if they stay healthy. One of the biggest things that stood out to me during the pre-draft process was Stukes' closing speed, which his 1.5-second 10-yard split confirms just how quick and explosive he is downhill.

New #Raiders defensive back Treydan Stukes with an excellent third-down stop. I truly believe if he were three years younger, he would've been a Top 20 selection. pic.twitter.com/nd2rFQHDOd — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 19, 2026

When he sees the ball worked into his vicinity or shell responsibility, he rockets toward the wide receiver, ball carrier, or if the ball is in the air. Below, Stukes makes a stop on third down short of the sticks thanks to his ample trigger and short-area burst.

Las Vegas is expected to see a long-overdue boost in ball production, which has lagged for years but is finally being addressed. Stukes, McCoy, and Johnson are three players who have elite production in this area.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

For Stukes, his closing speed, versatility, and football intelligence consistently put him in a position to make plays on the ball. That can happen downfield or near the line of scrimmage, against screens, quick-game concepts, or deep zone when aligned in two-high or single-high looks.

Stukes plays with great composure when tracking the ball or covering a man downfield, allowing him to turn and locate the ball with proficiency and timing. The first clip is a great example of winning the leverage battle, an efficient transition, and football IQ to create a turnover. This is a see-ball-get-ball defender who will show no hesitation when attacking.

The #Raiders secondary is getting a boost in ball production and aggression at the catch point with second-round DB/nickel Treydan Stukes. Ridiculous closing speed and tracking ability. pic.twitter.com/gCj6hgPqYc — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) June 19, 2026

Furthermore, Stukes is simply an all-around good football player. He can match up against shifty slot receivers and tight ends and blanket them in man or match calls; he can play in multiple spots in the secondary, whether that's outside cornerback, nickel, box safety, or deep zone; and he has the physicality in run support to blow up zone concepts working off tackle and make plays in the D-gap for hard-stops. Stukes' special teams experience will also get him on the field quicker.

The pre-draft concerns outside of being an older prospect are valid: he does possess a lean frame and has only average length. Stukes could do a better job ID'ing route patterns that can get him into trouble against slot receivers, and his aggression can put him in tough spots in off-man, double-moves, or as a tackler in space.

Outlook for Stukes in Las Vegas

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Everything I have seen of Stukes suggests someone who will give the Raiders a valuable special teams asset early in his career while also making plays on the backend. The aggression can be fine-tuned into controlled aggression, but it won't stop Stukes from being the playmaker the franchise has been seeking for over a decade.

Stukes has the potential to be a quality starter as a single-high defender or in the nickel, fitting in as an interchangeable defender with ample football IQ. He must clean up some discipline and aggression issues in aspects of his game, but with uncertainty around Johnson's availability, Stukes could be the Raiders' starting nickelback as a rookie.