Raiders Game Review: 3 Takeaways From Week 6 Loss

Despite losing their third consecutive game, the Las Vegas Raiders have some things to look forward to.

Las Vegas is on the track long-term, but they have some things to iron out in the short term. Head coach Klint Kubiak has kept his program competitive against two of the league's best teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, coming up short in both matchups but showing they can be a handful for anyone.

I spent some time rewatching Week 6's contest against the Bills. Here are some of my key takeaways and notes from a Raiders game where some players improved while others had their worst day.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) waits to snap the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One Player Regresses, One Progresses

$81 million center Tyler Linderbaum had a rough game against the Bills, specifically against Deone Walker, as the mighty size, length, and surreal power may have given the league's best center his worst performance in a long time.

Linderbaum was light on his feet at times (not in a good way), lacked balance, leaned into his blocks, and struggled to anchor when facing a bull rush or speed-to-power. He has had better days, and I don’t expect this performance to be repeated.

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) protects quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Left tackle Kolton Miller had a much better game this week after struggling for the last two games. His anchor was stouter and did a better job of resetting his hands and base when the power element came through. Week 1’s exceptional performance seems like a lifetime ago, but there is a pathway to getting back to more consistent football while figuring out how to handle speed-to-power.

A Fun Passing Day

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought the Raiders did a great job against the Bills' secondary. The issue is finding more consistency with the run game , as it is clear Ashton Jeanty isn’t healthy, but there was a lot to like about the passing game from quarterback Kirk Cousins and his pass-catchers, especially when your top tight ends are the team’s leading receivers.

Kubiak did a good job using exit motions to create confusion for some of the Bills' younger defenders, and it led to some explosive plays from guys like Tre Tucker, who made a big YAC play in the first quarter and the switch release that allowed Tucker to attack the boundary in the red area for his first touchdown.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts to a touchdown scored by wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I also liked how he used out-breaking patterns, especially the popular sail route by Brock Bowers going around where he left the defender looking around for where he had made his break.

Michael Mayer was so good at adjusting his routes and creating separation as a receiver. He is always good at making the first man miss and making up yards after the catch. The Raiders were smart to lock him in for the foreseeable future, making him and Bowers the best tight end duo in the last decade or more.

Slowing Down James Cook and Other Individual Displays

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to SumerSports , the Bills' standout running back rushed for 4.9 yards per carry when facing stacked boxes. Why was that the case? It was a mixture of two things: Joe Brady’s offensive line making great blocks with good sealing and climbs to the second level, or a lack of ample talent in the middle and opposite of Maxx Crosby.

I thought the flow of the linebackers was good in these instances, but time and time again, the Raiders seemed to struggle to penetrate the backfield without defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway, who may not have made much of a difference, while edge rushers Malcolm Koonce and Kwity Paye continue their tough stretch of performances.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) deflects a pass intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday was rookie safety Treydan Stukes best game in a few weeks. He did a better job defending vertical third, using ample closing speed to the ball carrier for stops in the run game, and having the aggression at the catch point to be both effective and dangerous if the receiver didn't have the concentration or grip strength on the ball. Stukes was also reliable in run fits while playing the alley defender.

MIKE linebacker Nakobe Dean was outstanding, showcasing excellent flow to the ball while having great balance as a tackler to chop his feet and drive through the ball carrier with pop and follow-through. Fellow WILL defender Quay Walker has also been great, but Dean is making the case for being the unquestioned best tackler on the Raiders' defense.