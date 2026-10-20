How Raiders Can Address Continued Run Game Struggles

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a third consecutive loss on Sunday, falling to the Buffalo Bills 33-30.

It was another example of the Raiders holding their own against a Super Bowl-caliber opponent . That said, a few issues kept Las Vegas from winning, including an underwhelming run game. During his press conference on Monday, head coach Klint Kubiak highlighted the running back room.

Kubiak's Thoughts

"I think we have to get production from all three of our backs, and Mike Washington [Jr.] did some good stuff yesterday, and I thought overall our backs, they ran harder yesterday," Kubiak said. "I thought they broke tackles. I thought they moved the line of scrimmage when things weren't there. I thought Coach Omar [Young] did a really good job of challenging our guys. I thought they had one of their better games, and I expect that to continue to improve."

What Problems Emerged From Las Vegas' Rushing Attack

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) int he second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's true that the backfield had multiple contributors, with Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington earning the lion's share of snaps, the former still looks like he's operating at less than 100 percent. Jeanty took 10 carries for 22 yards and one touchdown. His longest run of the day went for eight yards, which means he totaled 14 yards on his nine other carries. It goes without saying that's an abysmal rate.

Jeanty did catch four passes for 36 yards, finishing fourth on the team in receiving. However, the 22-year-old running back is clearly dealing with injuries that are limiting his effectiveness between the tackles.

How the Raiders Adjusted

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as this coaching staff and Jeanty say he is completely healthy, the workload split between Jeanty and Washington Jr. says otherwise. I could be reading too much into the situation, but Washington Jr. had one less carry than Jeanty. With those opportunities, the Arkansas product produced 43 yards and looked much more explosive. His longest rush went for 18 yards, and his other eight attempts amounted to 25 yards, which is underwhelming.

Does Las Vegas Have a Run Game Issue?

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker TJ Parker (99) in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, over six games, the Raiders are averaging 79.2 rushing yards per game, ranking 30th in the league. While Kirk Cousins has been revitalized in Kubiak's system, this team doesn't want to put too much on the 38-year-old quarterback's plate. Especially when Las Vegas lacks a bona fide WR1. At some point, the Raiders need to unlock this rushing attack. Jeanty is a high-end talent capable of producing elite numbers, but right now he's holding the team back.

It's not his fault, but he's clearly less than 100 percent. Kubiak and the coaching staff should give Washington Jr. extra work in the coming weeks, allowing Jeanty to pace himself.