Hondo’s Mailbag: Raider Nation Agrees on One Thing

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) are about to host the Los Angeles Rams (2-4), and while the Silver and Black are overachieving, the preseason unanimous Super Bowl favorite (Rams) is limping into Allegiant Stadium.

With a roster that looks more like an episode of M*A*S*H* than a Super Bowl contender, led by certain Hall of Fame QB Matthew Stafford and a roster full of talent at every position, the Rams are the favorite, but the Raiders have upset on their mind.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

While Klint Kubiak has shined this season, GM John Spytek has as well.

The Raiders GM may have painted himself into a corner , according to another NFL executive, but that is not what fans want to talk about.

Raider Nation Speaks

Las Vegas Raiders RB Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Each week, I ask Raider Nation on my social media to sound off on their team. Every week, Raider Nation never fails to deliver, and by the tone and tenor of your comments, the Silver and Black, who see their fandom as a way of life and part of their identity, are all thinking the same thoughts.

Or, as my four-year-old son Dexter Ernest Wayne Carpenter says, “Are you thinking what I am thinking?”

Evidently you are!

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Just Run, Baby!

OL giving time and making holes. DL getting pressure on the QB — T (@TMart2169) October 21, 2026

I am not pretending that Ashton Jeanty has looked like Barry Sanders; he hasn’t, but he also can’t block for himself while toting the rock.

The offensive line will face a stacked box each week until they beat it. There are many ways to do that, like the play-action pass, but this Tweet nails it.

DJ Glaze | Darrell Craig Harris

For the Raiders to upset the Rams, the offensive line will have to have a good day. Not great, and not even elite, but a good day.

The Rams are primed for an upset here, but the OL has to deliver a much better run-game performance this weekend.

More MIke Washington, Please!

Give Washington the rock 20 times. — MissionPassionFruit (@JohnnyRondo311) October 21, 2026

I believe the Raiders will not take long to get Mike Washington Jr. more reps this weekend, should Ashton Jeanty struggle early.

I in no way, and neither do the Raiders, place the blame for the lack of a successful running game on Jeanty, but there is no secret that the rookie Arkansas Razorback has delivered some spark.

Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harrris, On SI

Kubiak was asked this week about Washington and his role heading into Sunday, and his answer was telling.

"I think we have to get production from all three of our backs, and Mike Washington [Jr.] did some good stuff yesterday, and I thought overall our backs, they ran harder yesterday. I thought they broke tackles. I thought they moved the line of scrimmage when things weren't there. I thought Coach Omar [Young] did a really good job of challenging our guys. I thought they had one of their better games, and I expect that to continue to improve."

Rewards of a Run Game

No Penalties Finish The Game Score 7 In The Red Zone Not 3 Need A Running Game ☠️🏴‍☠️ — Mark Abrams (@MarkAbr61812810) October 21, 2026

This Tweet tells a story that all goes back to the run game.

Penalties kill the running game because you aren’t going to run on third-and-long. An anemic running game also causes teams to falter in the red zone because of the aforementioned inability to run the ball.

The subsequent lack of a running game turns a seven-point touchdown into a three-point field goal, essentially a loss of four points.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Kirk Cousins said it best after Sunday's loss about the red zone woes: “Anytime you leave points on the board in the red zone, it's hard."

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