Exclusive: NFL GM Says Raiders’ Spytek 'Painted Him in a Corner'

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) are overachieving in 2026, a true testimony to what is happening inside the historic franchise.

GM John Spytek has masterfully wielded the helm of the iconic Las Vegas Raiders since the decision was made to move on from Pete Carroll, and hasn’t looked back.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris

The epic collapse of the franchise in 2025 was no fault of Spytek, but he was charged with cleaning up the mess, and oh, what a job he has done.

The Issue

I spoke with an NFL GM early today about the Raiders' current situation and my article on four costly free agents who let the team down in their upset bid against the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris

Then he pointed out a potential problem looming for the Raiders GM and how he could navigate it.

The GM said, “With WR Jalen Nailor making more money than Superman [Brock Bowers] and WR [Tre Tucker] Tuck, John I am certain is already thinking long and hard about his dilemma.”

I asked him to explain, and he was more than willing to.

Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris

“Tuck isn’t a WR1, but he is an excellent WR2. When you are already paying Nailor at a $12 million per year pop, you know his agent isn't going to take that. Not when his guys is producing and the other guy [Nailor] is not.”

How To Address It?

I asked him what he thought was the best way to address this.“Carefully.” He laughed. He then went on.

Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris

“John has to make sure with Klint he is a key part of the plan moving forward, and I am sure he is. If that is the case, I would move now. With now true lead wide-out, his numbers are only going to go up, and with each good game, not even great, good, his price goes up. Cheaper now, and he can use some of his cap, I know he has some, to eat part of that as a signing bonus on this year. That frees up space in the future.”

He then added a fascinating caveat.

Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris

“I have no doubt, and it has only been six games, that they saw this coming, but that deal to Nailor painted him in a corner now. The quicker he moves, if they are sold on him, the smarter it is. But Spy is a smart cookie. Maybe they haven’t seen enough? Want more? Either way, there is path out of the corner, or I can tell you he is smart. Super smart, and this corner could be a blessing in the long run if they get a deal done early, and save cap space from the future.”

What’s Tucker Worth?

Tre Tucker. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I reached out to a prominent agent who is familiar with John Spytek and the WR market. I explained to him the premise of this article and what the NFL GM told me. He added to the comments and assessed Tucker’s value.

“I can’t see any scenario where his agent lets him sign for anything south of $14 million. With a hefty signing bonus, I think a three-year $42 million deal is right in line. Perhaps, if the Raiders really love him, you go four years with a big bonus that could get a smaller number, but not being his agent, I can’t attest to that.”

Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He added, “If the young man loves the organization and staff, being happy matters over money. I would go for a longer deal, and get it done with the signing bonus. I think John would be thinking three years. Not knowing, either party may say gamble, or specifically the young man on himself or his numbers and he could get more? If he’s happy, I wouldn’t suggest that if the Raiders are in those numbers, let’s do it now.”

In response to the agent's assessment of Tucker's value, I asked the previously mentioned executive. He said, "Nailor is a WR3, and when you look at what true WR2s are getting, at $14 million per deal would be very team-friendly, based on where I think the market is headed, and what his potential numbers will be at the end of the year."

Tre Tucker’s Performance

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Credit Tucker for how he is playing. For years, the speedster would get open, only to have to wait for a football from a QB who couldn’t hit him in stride. Those days have changed.

On Sunday, QB Kirk Cousins nailed Tre Tucker on a 44-yard touchdown pass. It was a perfect, on-the-money pass that had the Raiders' NFL passing-touchdown-leading QB raving after the game.

Cousins said of Tucker, "I mean, it was a great catch by him on the first one. Great design by our coaches to get him in that position where he's open like that. The second one, he just can roll. I played with DeSean Jackson, I play with Aldrick Robinson, so I played with 4.2 guys; he can roll.”

Cousins wasn’t done with the praise. “And I came off the field, I said, 'I think he's faster than I realize he is.' And there's times where I just need to launch, and he'll go get it. So, he showed me that again today, and big time the way he finished it to go for it and hold on just starts to build trust and respect when a guy goes and makes a play like that."

I asked Kubiak on Monday about Cousins' trust and about using their bond to challenge the defense. He agreed with his QB.

"Yeah, Tre's [Tucker] shown that he can really stress the defense and yeah I agree. Anytime that you can push a ball down the field you know it's going to open things up. So, yeah I agree with you."

Tucker’s Loose

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I asked Tucker back in August about the simple fact that the Raiders finally have a QB room that can hit him in stride—no waiting around or letting defenders catch up.

His smile and answer told the story then, and his production now backs it up.

"Yeah, it's exciting. I'm just very blessed to be able to play with Kirk [Cousins], Fernando [Mendoza] and Aidan [O’Connell] because those guys just play with anticipation. Like, it's so cool to see. I'll go and watch the quarterback copy of a play, and the quarterback will start on one side and as soon as he flips his hips, the ball's out. It's not like I got to see what he's doing, it's just a trust factor."

"So, that plays a long way. It puts more pressure on us to get open and do our job. But the ball's where it needs to be and that's where a lot of good things happen.”

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