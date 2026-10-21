One Week 6 Play That Highlighted the Raiders’ Growth

The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, their third straight loss. Yet, several positives still stood out. Among those was how different Las Vegas' defense looked from the Week before. Week 6 confirmed the Raiders are not the team that took the field two Sundays ago.

The Raiders' defense only allowed James Cook and the Bills to rush for 101 total yards. This is notable because of Josh Allen's ability to scramble and Las Vegas' struggles against the run. The 101 yards they allowed were well below their season average of over 130 rushing yards allowed per game.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Against the Bills, Las Vegas' defense eliminated big plays overall. Yet, the unit also eliminated big runs. Cook's biggest gain was 13 yards. Las Vegas allowed long runs of 76 yards and 32 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots, respectively, in Weeks 4 and 5.

A loss is a loss, but the Raiders have already won more than they have in the past two seasons. They have lost three games to teams with a legitimate shot at playing in this year's Super Bowl. The need for improvement is clear, but far from unexpected. At 3-3, Las Vegas is ahead of schedule.

Nakobe Dean everybody 🗣️



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The Play

Furthermore, their growth far outweighs the growth they still need. Few plays on Sunday showed their growth, especially on defense, as Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker helped their teammates along the defensive line get aligned properly. Then, perfectly executed the play.

The attention to detail shown by the Raiders' linebackers is something the unit lacked last season. This play alone shows why Las Vegas' front office added Dean and Walker, especially when compared to last season's linebacker corps. Sunday was another loss, but it was also a learning experience .

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Mobile, Big-Arm Quarterbacks Impact the Raiders’ Run Defense

During the Raiders' three-game losing streak, they have faced three quarterbacks who are nearly as dangerous running the ball as they are passing it. This impacts the defense's ability to stop the run, as it essentially adds another potential rusher the defense has to concern itself with.

Rushing quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Allen, and Drake Maye can quickly turn into rushes that gash defenses and keep them off balance. This is undoubtedly on the minds of players tasked with stopping them. However, Las Vegas has not only played three mobile quarterbacks with big arms.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They have faced mobile quarterbacks with big arms, who all had running backs who are solid in their own right. Kenneth Walker is tough to bring down regardless of who his quarterback is. The Patriots have multiple running backs the Raiders would love to have on their roster right now.

Cook is one of the league's best running backs with or without Allen. Stopping high-caliber running backs and a quarterback who can, in their own individual way, run as well as those running backs while still throwing the ball anywhere on the field is a tough ask for any defense.

That is what the Raiders have faced, and that has been a major factor in their inability to stop the run this season. That is also what made their run-stopping efforts on Sunday notable, as it showed the unit's return to basics . This Raiders defense is as good as advertised when they are focused.

More specifically, Las Vegas' defense is built to stop the run more than it is built to stop the pass. However, the unit is also borderline elite at rushing the passer, which requires a different approach than stopping the run. This is part of the chess match coordinators have weekly.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas has lost three games in a row, but at least they didn't follow up a terrible game against the Patriots with another terrible game, as recent Raiders teams would have. That in itself is progress and growth for a team entering its seventh game together.

One of the Raiders' biggest goals entering the season was to show marked improvement under a new coaching staff, with a revamped but not fully rebuilt roster . Even after three consecutive losses, they are well on their way to accomplishing that goal. The Raiders just need to stick to the plan.