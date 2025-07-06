Raiders Can Be Like Other Great Turnarounds
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby wants to win a lot of games with the Raiders. He also wants to bring a Super Bowl to the team during his career. Crosby does not shy away from talking about not only his goals but, more importantly, the goals of the teams. Crosby is doing his best to put his team in a position to win a lot of games. In 2025 that can be the case.
Last season, the Raiders did not have the season that they wanted to. Even Crosby did not have the season he wanted to because of all the injuries he suffered. And because of that, the Raiders were last in a lot of categories and did not win any games in the AFC West. Next season, many people believe that the AFC West will be the best division in all of football.
For Crosby, he wants to turn things around fast, like many in the Raiders organization want to. Crosby wants to go from last to first, and he believes the Raiders can. Next season Crosby will be back to his normal self, and taking over games on the defensive side of the ball is his plan.
Crosby has seen it in other professional team sports that a team can turn it around from last to first. That is why Crosby has a lot of faith in the organization.
"But star edge rusher Maxx Crosby sees hope in the Raiders' situation, inspired by another team that not so long ago was losing a lot of games but recently climbed the mountain and won a championship: the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder," said Jared Dubin of CBS Sports.
"The Raiders ... are not in the same position as the Thunder. At least not in the one the Thunder were in coming into the 2024-25 season. Oklahoma City had just won 57 games and lost in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual Western Conference champions, was armed with a player who had just finished second in MVP voting (SGA) and two worthy co-stars with All-Star potential (Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren)."
"Plus arguably the deepest roster in the entire league, with players like Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace and more capable of contributing at a high level not just in the regular season, but during the playoffs. And they had all that ammo despite being one of the youngest teams in the NBA."
