Kubiak Confirms 1 Difference Between Himself and Raiders' Recent Coaches

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to move forward with Klint Kubiak as their new head coach after waiting for him to finish the season with the Seattle Seahawks. With Kubiak officially on board, Las Vegas is now set to build out the first-time head coach's coaching staff.

Raiders Doing Things Differently

Upon his introduction as the team's head coach, Kubiak all but confirmed he would lead the charge to find coordinators and build out his staff. This is a critical point worth noting, as Las Vegas has not taken that approach with its two most recent head coaches who preceded Kubiak.

Las Vegas Raiders ON SI has confirmed with a source close to the situation that former Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce did not select Luke Getsy as his offensive coordinator. Many have speculated that former Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll did not select Chip Kelly as his offensive coordinator.

“Yes. Definitely have a list of candidates that we're going through right now. And we're going to be working hand in hand on coaches, on the roster, everything. That’s part of us being successful, is us working together,” Kubiak said.

The Raiders allowing Kubiak this much say may seem like a moot point. However, this is already an instance of Las Vegas' front office trying to do things differently this time around. There is no telling how things will work out in the long run, but at least the Raiders are trying something new.

Kubiak seemed to confirm what Raiders General Manager John Spytek said earlier in the offseason. After multiple failed seasons that included not allowing their head coach to choose their coordinator for the lone vacant coordinator position, Las Vegas has changed course.

"I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day," Spytek said.

The Raiders are moving in a new direction. Every move they make, however big or small, will directly impact how things turn out this season and the ones to follow. Allowing its head coach to make certain decisions instead of the front office could work wonders for Las Vegas.

