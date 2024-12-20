BREAKING NEWS: Final Raiders vs. Jaguars Injury Report Has Good and Bad News
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) at Allegiant Stadium this weekend. While both teams are out of contention for the NFL Playoffs, they compete for the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This game will go a long way towards determining the 2025 NFL Draft orger, and despite benefitting by losing, this Raiders team is still fighting to win.
At the NFL Winter Owners Meeting last week in Texas, Owner Mark Davis while dissapointed in the teams poor record even commented how this banged up team is fighting for Pierce.
I asked him about that earlier this week, "This is what we've been building on and working on since the offseason, into training camp and then into the season. Like you just saw them in there at the very end of the game, everybody dapping each other, loving each other up and just, man, keep fighting. Take the day off tomorrow, get back to work. Blue collar group, right? Just hasn't gone our way which is now becoming transparent and redundant, but it's not really about them fighting for me. We're fighting for one another. We understand where we're at. We get what's going on, but I think these guys just showed you, in a game we're in the fourth quarter, it's done, right? 3-15 or whatever, and these guys ourselves a chance, went down and score, and we got the ball with less than two minutes again to go out there and win the game.”
Per the Raiders:
Four players did not participate. Jordan Meredith is doubtful, while CB Sam Webb, CB Nate Hobbs and LB Kana'i Mauga are questionable to play Sunday.
While the potential loss of Meredith is bad news, the full practice by QB Aidan O'Connell is encouraging.
Earlier today, Antonio Pierce addressed some key injury news, and the bad news on emerging offensice lineman Jordan Meredith was learned.
Q: I was wondering if Aidan O'Connell is going to be able to play this week and if that seems to be where that's headed?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah. I mean, he looks like he was good to go yesterday. He’ll have another good day. So, he should be good to go on Sunday."
Q: You've been without Jordan Meredith at practice this week. Any status on him?
Coach Pierce: "It's not looking good. I'll say doubtful."
Q: What's the plan in his place?
Coach Pierce: "Just go back to how it used to be. Probably Andre James will be at center and Jackson [Powers-Johnson] will be back to left guard."
