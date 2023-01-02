New QB, Las Vegas Raiders Lost the Same Way vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) fell, 37-34, in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) with an improved offense but the same results from the defense.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--Las Vegas Raiders might have discovered some things about their new quarterback, but they found another way to lose after holding a 10-point lead.

Robbie Gould kicked a 23-yard field goal with 6:57 remaining in overtime and lifted the San Francisco 49ers to their ninth consecutive victory, 37-34, over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Gould made up for missing a 41-yard field goal attempt on the last play of regulation when his kick seemed to graze the outside of the right upright as it went by.

The 49ers (12-4) moved to within one game of the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the National Football Conference, while the Raiders (6-10) lost for the fifth time this season after leading by 10 points or more and their slim playoff chances disappeared.

The Raiders have lost nine games this season by a touchdown or less.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, making his first NFL start after the Raiders benched Derek Carr for the last two games of the season, was spectacular at times. Still, on the first overtime series, he was pressured by Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa into throwing a wobbly pass down the field.

Safety Tashaun Gipson of the 49ers intercepted at the San Francisco 37-yard-line and returned the ball 56 yards to the Las Vegas seven-yard-line, where a five-yard penalty was tacked on, and two plays later, Gould kicked the game-winner.

Stidham, who was drafted in the fourth round (No. 133 overall) by the New England Patriots in 2019 but had been riding the bench since, completed 23-of-34 passes for 365 yards and touchdowns of 24 yards to tight end Darren Waller, plus scores of four yards and 60 yards to wide receiver Davante Adams.

The 60-yarder to Adams propelled the Raiders to a 24-14 lead with 10:22 left in the third quarter, but once again, the Silver and Black couldn’t keep a lead, as Stidham also threw two interceptions.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who won his fourth straight game as the 49ers starter, brought them back, completed 22-of-35 passes for 284 and two touchdowns of two yards apiece to wide receiver Bandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle to keep San Francisco in the game.

Then Purdy engineered drives that led to 14-yard touchdown runs by Christian McCaffrey and rookie Jordan Mason, plus two field goals by Gould to give the 49ers a 34-27 lead on Mason’s score with 2:17 left in the game following a 57-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson of the Raiders.

However, Stidham made like Carr—known for his crucial fourth-quarter scoring drives—and took the Raiders 75 yards in three plays, including a 45-yard pass to Adams that set up a one-yard touchdown run to tie it again, 27-27, with 1:11 remaining.

It came down to the two kicks by Gould after that.

McCaffrey rushed for 121 yards on 19 carries and caught six passes for 72 yards, as Aiyuk led the 49ers with nine catches for 101 yards.

Jacobs, the league’s leading rusher, finished with 69 yards on 17 carries, while Adams led the Raiders with seven catches for 153 yards to give him 1,443 yards this season, breaking wide receiver Tim Brown’s franchise record of 1,408 set in 1999. Waller added three receptions for 72 yards; tight end Foster Moreau had three for 56.

Safety Duron Harmon and linebacker Harvey Langi led the Raiders with nine tackles apiece, while cornerback Nate Hobbs made eight stops and linebacker Luke Masterson had seven.

Las Vegas played without three of its best defensive players—defensive end Chandler Jones (elbow), linebacker Denzel Perryman (shoulder), and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee)—who were all placed on the disabled list this week.

The Raiders' next game is right back at Allegiant Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 8, and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. It can be seen on CBS.

