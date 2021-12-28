Colts Place Unvaccinated QB Wentz on COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts have placed unvaccinated QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders game.

The news was first reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Wentz has gone on record earlier this year stating that he is unvaccinated.

On Sept. 2nd, Wentz told reporters his reason not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I'm not going to go in-depth on why, but it's a personal decision for me and my family," Wentz told reporters on Sept. 2. "I respect everybody else's decision and I just ask that everybody does the same for me.”

Wentz also said that everyone has a different perspective on vaccines.

“I know that's not the world we live in,” Wentz continued. “Not everyone is going to view things the same. But no one really knows what's going on in someone else's household and how things are being handled."

Wentz also noted back in September that he knows the risks of not getting the job.

"Trust me, I've weighed a lot of things,” Wentz said. “I know what's at stake. I know all those things.”

According to the NFL, as of Dec. 15, 94.6% of NFL players are vaccinated. Nearly 100% of NFL personnel are vaccinated.

In addition, 30 out of 32 NFL teams have an overall vaccination rate of 95% or higher.

It is important to note that currently, NFL policies require unvaccinated individuals to test daily for COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals are tested once a week.

Currently, NFL policy states that when an unvaccinated individual tests positive for COVID-19, they must isolate for 10 days away from club facilities.

Vaccinated individuals become eligible to return to their club facility after six days of quarantine and two negative PCR tests that are taken at least 24 hours apart.

As for Wentz’s immediate future, if he tests positive for COVID-19, Wentz may miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

