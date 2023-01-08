Instant Reaction:  Las Vegas Raiders Season Mercifully Over

The 2022 NFL regular season mercifully ended today for the Las Vegas Raiders, and here is my instant reaction.

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The 2022 season ended today, and with it went the dreams of Raider Nation that their beloved Silver and Black would return as a power-players in the NFL.

Here is my instant reaction:

No. 1--Mark Davis is watching this franchise closely. Coach Josh McDaniels is in zero danger of losing his job, but I will have some amazing information for you on Tuesday with my latest state of the franchise update.

No. 2--The Raiders' defense is brutal and has been all season. This team has plenty of offensive talent to win, but not without an upgraded defense. However bad you think they are, they are worse.

No. 3--Coach Josh McDaniels has some good assistants on this staff, and they can only coach the players who he and General Manager Dave Ziegler give them. The defensive backs have had some talent that regressed under this coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is almost assuredly safe, but that doesn't mean they all should be.

No. 4--Running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Davante Adams are war horses. These are two superstar talents who put their nose down and grind. They are special and a key part of the future of this franchise.

No. 5--Why did Coach Josh McDaniels play stud players who will return in 2023 in the fourth quarter? Kolton Miller? Maxx Crosby? Davante Adams, among others?.

