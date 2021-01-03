Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Game Thread

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven provides you the official Denver Broncos versus the Las Vegas Raiders game thread.

The Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) take on the Denver Broncos (5-10) with both teams in desperate need of a win.

For the Silver and Black, they need the eighth win in order to show progress in the wins department over Jon Gruden's first three seasons. For the Broncos, it is all about pride.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Kick-Off: 1:25 PM PST/4:25 PM EST

CBS is the host of today’s game. 8 News Now (KLAS-TV) is the local TV provider in Las Vegas. Please check your local listings and cable provider for channel details.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry today’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

In Denver, CBS Denver (KCNC-TV) is the local TV provider for today’s game. Please check your local listing and cable provider for specific channel details.

For those that are located out-of-market, NFL Sunday Ticket by DirecTV is the best option to watch the game. Monthly and regular-season passes are available on their website.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Raider Nation Radio 920 AM is the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raider wins that, games are over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their ball games on average.

We will be updating this article with highlights and updates as the game progresses. Please keep checking back.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1