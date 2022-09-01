Las Vegas Raiders DJ Turner Excited to Contribute

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have immense expectations of a talented roster for the 2022 season.

DJ Turner earned his spot on the team, but he isn't just glad to be on an NFL roster. Turner discussed his readiness to make an impact.

You can watch the entire interview below, and read the entire transcript:

Wide Receiver DJ Turner

Q: What was it like finding out you made the team?

DJ Turner: "It's a great feeling. Coming up to like those last couple days of camp – or any day during camp, because you really never know – but definitely the last couple of days you get this nervous feeling because you really don't know how things are going to play out. And going back to yesterday, I came into building to do a walk thru and to do a lift, and I was just nervously walking around. You never know if somebody's going to call you, grab you at any point. Then finally when one o'clock hit, it was kind of like a feeling of relief. I had my family at home, and they were all waiting for me to get home to hear the news and we all kind of celebrated it. It was a great feeling."

Q: Does anyone officially tell you that you made the team?

Turner: "Well no, that's the thing. It's not like somebody calls you like, 'Hey, congratulations.' Nobody calls you and that's kind of your sign that you're good. Even after one o'clock, it wasn't an official thing that came out. I had family members back home calling me and asking, 'Do you know?' And I'm like, 'I think so.' I mean, I talked to some of the coaches so I kind of knew."

Q: How does it feel to know you're on the 53-man roster now?

Turner: "It's definitely a great feeling, but I kind of look at it as an opportunity to get another opportunity to do more. Even though it's the initial 53 roster, I feel like every day is still up for grabs. You've got to go out and you've got to compete and be your best every day, because like I said, the nature of the business is you never know. So, just going to continue to work and continue to get better every day."

Q: While you're waiting, how often did you check your phone?

Turner: "I just kind of tried to stay off my phone. I made sure it wasn't on silent, just in case it does ring I'd be there to pick it up. But I just tried to occupy myself with anything else to be honest and tried to keep my mind off of it. Like I had my kids at home, just trying to play with them until I had to come to the facility. You try to keep your mind off of it and don't worry about it, because at the end of the day you only can control so much."

Q: Your skills on special teams is something that helped you get to this point. Can you talk about what you bring to the table on special teams?

Turner: "Special teams is as important, if not more important, than any other phases of the game. Especially in this level, you've got to be able to do everything. So I spent some time back there returning, but I also tried to hone in on being a gunner, being a guy on kickoff. Even if I had to go on a couple front lines of the kick return and block, I tried to take all of those and be the best at all those because you never know, they might need you to fill in right here one week, might need you to fill in there one week. I feel like versatility in all four phases of special teams is big for everybody, not just myself."

Q: What was the biggest thing you took out of your experience on the practice squad last season that brought you to this point?

Turner: "Basically what I spoke on last question, just versatility on special teams. I'm sure just being a returner won't be enough, because I mean we have plenty of returners on the roster or plenty of guys that can go back there and do that. Just being able to be moved around and like I said make yourself as available as possible for the special teams coaches. I feel l like that plays a big part in it."

Q: You said you had conversations with your coaches about making the team. So far, what has your relationship been like with Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi and Wide Receivers Edgar Bennett?

Turner: "It's been great. Today I came in and I talked to Mick [Lombardi] and I talked to EB [Edgar Bennett], and they both congratulated me. And then the main focus was, 'Now you've got to keep working, you've got to keep going.' It's one thing to get the opportunity to be on the team and just kind of breeze through and kind of think you've got it all figured out, but it's another thing to go out and work and try to elevate every day. That was the biggest thing, and they've all been very supportive in helping me get to where I am now. Just trying to keep moving forward."

Q: Did it feel like the team 'turned the page' to start focusing on the first regular season opponent?

Turner: "Definitely today. We've still got a little bit of time before actual game week, but we definitely started to move towards actually going against another team. You kind of get that feel in practice and in meetings. I think the most important thing is just taking it day by day and not trying to rush it and just doing what we can."

Q: Along with celebrating making the team, did you take some time to look back on your journey to get to this point?

Turner: "Just between leaving here and getting home - that ride - I kind of just took to myself. I had some family members calling. I was trying not to answer every phone call just so I could actually take that time and just reflect on this past year and even my college years and high school as well because it's been a long journey. But that was a great moment for me, for myself and then it all came together once I got home with my family and they kind of welcomed me in and we all celebrated. It was a great feeling."

Q: Was there anyone that called your yesterday that was a particularly meaningful conversation?

Turner: "My older brother. He also played football. He had a tryout for an NFL team, but he didn't make it past there. He's been with me along the journey like since day one. He's the reason why I love football so much to be honest, like completely. He was the first person to actually call before I even got on the road, and we had a good conversation about the whole journey and what to do moving forward. He was super excited. I'm pretty sure he was more nervous than me in the days leading up to yesterday. We both kind of got that sigh of relief, and it was a great feeling, a great conversation with him."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter