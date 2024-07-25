Everything Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp now open, today we offer you our daily NFL Training Camp Updates; DC Patrick Graham spoke today.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, Patrick Graham, who spoke this offseason about the team. Here is a partial transcript.
Q: Third-straight year in your system. I think you're bringing back into the nine of the 11 starters and one new one in Christian Wilkins. There's a lot of continuity here from what you guys built last year. Do you feel that where the starting point isthis year is a little bit different than where it's been in your first years?
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham: "Each season is so different, and the players, it's great to have some of the leadership back and the signal callers, that's a positive in terms of the relationship that I have with them and them being an extension of me out there on the field. But does it feel different? Slightly, yes, but we know what we have ahead of us and I'm excited about that."
Q: Because of all the changes last year midseason, how much do you get to change your defense this year? Obviously, it worked really well, but you're known as a tinkerer.
Coach Graham: "I enjoy being in the lab, and with the players we have who have high football IQ, that embrace those challenges of the tinkering I guess, it's definitely fun for me and again it goes back to each year is different, and if you try to stay the same, people will catch up and then we'll get passed by. So, there's definitely a little tinkering going on. We'll see what sticks and we'll put the best version of our defense out there at the beginning of the season, and hopefully it keeps improving."
