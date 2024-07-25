Everything Las Vegas Raiders QB Gardner Minshew Said from Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp now open, today we offer you our daily NFL Training Camp Updates. QB Gardner Minshew spoke, and we have everything he said for you.
The Raiders are fortunate to have the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, Patrick Graham. This offseason, Graham spoke about the team. Here is a partial transcript.
Q: Part of that tinkering brought Tyree Wilson inside a little bit more asthe year went on. Can we expect to see that a little bit more, and what are your observations of Tyree now that he's had an offseason where he can really devote all of his focus to football?
Coach Graham: "Well, the moving the defensive end inside, that's always been a part of just like for any rookie edge rusher, both for myself and for Robbie Leonard, who's our D-line coach who does a great job. It teaches them to use their hands, because they're dealing with the more immediate block from the guard or the center, so I thought that was really critical to Tyree's [Wilson] development that's going to help him out on the edge. I've told you before, we utilize that before in the past, the different spots I've been, so that was good. And then with the whole offseason, he's doing what everybody else is doing. I don't want to single him out, but they're all working hard. They've got a great kinship or camaraderie going on that D-line room and it's infectious and it's spreading throughout the defense, and you always feel those guys out there on the field whether you hear him or you feel him. It's a beautiful thing to see."
Q: How big is it that Tyree Wilson is healthy? He doesn't have to worry about trying to rehab, all he has to do is worry about just football.
Coach Graham: "Good. That's an easy answer. I could go on and on, but good."
