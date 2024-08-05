Everything Las Vegas Raiders S Isaiah Palo-Mao Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; as the second week ends today, we offer S Isaiah Palo-Mao and everything he said from training camp.
The Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Do you have an ideal timeframe for you on when you want to make that decision on the quarterbacks?
Coach Pierce: "When it's right. When it's obvious. Like, okay, this is like a no brainer. No need to rush it, I mean, but when it's clear and it's evident, then we need to make that decision and move forward."
Q: You got some more swagger this year. What do you see in Gardner Minshew so far? And what does he have to show you to get the job?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I mean, both guys got a little swag now. That's kind of cool, right? Aidan [O'Connell] didn't have so much last year, but he's kind of picked it up. And then with Gardner [Minshew], just his personality is so unique. So free spirited, but more importantly, a great teammate, he loves to compete, his attitude, his purpose, each and every rep that he takes you can see that there's a driven player there that's always been an underdog. And that's a good thing for the Raiders because that carries over to the rest of our team and guys feed off of it."
Q: For lack of better term, what's the standing board look like right now in that quarterback race?
Coach Pierce: "Where it was when we left spring. We got some more practices to go at it to be honest with you. I don't think it's fair to do it. I mean, the offseason, there's no pads on them, the O-line, D-line the way that's working out with protection, it's different, when we get the pads on, I think you get a better feel for it overall. And then also guys are just getting into the system right away, in the spring learning it. So, there could be some days where Aidan [O'Connell] would better then Gardner [Minshew], and some days Gardner. And then some days they both look bad, some days they both look good to be honest. So, I think, it'll take its course while we're here in Southern California."
Q: When you do go to make that decision, how much will there the difference of standing in the league. Gardner Minshew has been around with no commodity, Aidan O'Connell is really kind of young, don't really know what he has. How much does that play into thinking about who's the starter?
Coach Pierce: "Zero. The best player to help the Raiders win games is all that matters." Q: You're the coach, you're going to make the decision, but how much will you listen to Luke Getsy or your captains or is this going to be your gut telling you? Coach Pierce: "I think myself, [Tom] Telesco, and Luke Getsy will be the main guys there making that decision."
