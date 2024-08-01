Everything Las Vegas Raiders ST Coordinator Tom McMahon Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; today, we offer ST Coordinator Tom McMahon and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: Do you have a specific goal that you want to see accomplished today?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I'd like for us to set the tone. I want us to be a heavy-handed team. You'll see more runstoday than passes. We've done enough forthat. We've seen that. We'll have another chance to throw later on. But I'd really like to see our running backs hit that hole full speed. I'd love to see our linebackers come down to the second level and then our safeties fit. I pretty much know what to expect with the oline and d-line, it's going to be a bloodbath up front. And I'm excited to see that as well."
Q: Byron Young the last couple days hasseemed to be playing more freely. You can almost see last year that he was thinking too much. Am I reading him correctly?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I think we always put so much pressure on rookies to come in day one and be that guy, right? And he got off to a slow start, either via injuries or just the process of being a rookie. And sometimes you don't know when that light switch has clicked for him. And I think him having success with Jenks [John Jenkins] not getting as many reps right now and making some plays, that's just confidence. But he has to build on that each and every day. I think with all of us, as young players and young coaches, you have your ups and downs. If you can just keep building on like what we talked about early on with being consistent, I think he'll put himself in a good position."
