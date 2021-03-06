Answering Your Las Vegas Questions and Emails

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, answers the Silver and Black fans' questions each week in our weekly mailbag

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, if the reports are accurate, were you surprised that the Raiders would move on from Gabe Jackson? Carter M.

Yes, he played exceptionally. I know that they needed cap room, but I was surprised to hear that.

Hondo, do you think we could trade Trent Brown to the Cincinnati Bengals for #5 overall? Matt Jarvis

If Trent were worth the fifth overall pick, they wouldn’t be moving him. When available, he is the best right tackle in the NFL. His availability doesn’t match his ability. That deal wouldn’t happen.

Hondo, I know that you are high on Jeff Heath. Is there a chance he could be a cap casualty? Thank you, Stephanie Ryan.

There is.

Hondo, I have heard you and other people say that Trent Brown getting cut makes sense. He was injured this year, so why doesn’t that matter? Robert Draper

Great question, and your answer is a number: fourteen million. In a year in which the salary cap crashes, cutting an underperforming Trent Brown saves the team $14 million. That is why.

Hondo, what did you think of Mike Mayock defending Derek Carr? I instantly thought about all you have reported since you started covering us. Ron Torres

I thought the same thing. I get it. Turmoil produces clicks, but the reported on the turmoil inside the Raiders organization is complete hogwash. Just ridiculous. I had to laugh when the day after Mayock’s presser, people tried to say that he didn’t mean it. What is the old term? You can’t fix what?

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week’s question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1 @BaydounDarin