Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 11 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) were embarrassed on Sunday after another horrific loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

DC Patrick Graham gave his weekly status update on the team moments ago, and you can watch the entire video, and read the transcript below.

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

Q: When you're nine games in and sticking with the system is still failing. What are some things you do when the system isn't working?

Coach Graham: "Just in terms of when you're not getting the results, the process is the process in terms of what we're trying to build here, and what we're going to build here. The thing you got to stick to is just the fundamentals of the game. It comes down to running, tackling, block destruction, trying to cause turnovers. There's a lot of stuff to improve upon right now. But the focus has to be on, defensively, tackling, defeating blocks, defending the deep part of the field. Nothing new there because if we just have incremental improvement there, then the results change. So, that's a big focus for us and then just getting better at that. That’s how I know how to go through the process. In my 14 years in the league and my 21 years coaching, that's really been a good guideline for me and the teams I've been a part of."

Q: When you see guys missing tackles, the fundamentals. Is that the hardest part about being a coach? If you've got them in the right scheme and position, you can't make the play. Is that the hardest thing?

Coach Graham: : "I love my job. I'm very thankful for the opportunity I have when Josh [McDaniels] brought me here, and then opportunity to coach for the Raiders, a historic organization. And to be in the NFL, I'm very grateful and love my job. I mean, is it hard? I don't know. I don't know if anybody cares if it's hard. But I love my job, I can't pinpoint what's the hardest thing about the job. I'll tell you the thing I get the most enjoyment from is when those guys are smiling in the locker room after a win, or when they get something that you coach them on, and you see improvement. And you're seeing some improvement out there, and that's a good thing. And seeing some young players stepping into roles, that's a good thing. It's no different then what any math teacher would say, or any science teacher, when you see the improvement from your guys, the guys your teaching, and then you’re want to see the results. That's what we're working towards today."

Q: You guys went out and brought in a former first-round pick in Jerry Tillery. What does he bring to the table?

Coach Graham: "What I've known about him throughout the league, production in terms of interior defensive line play, some versatility there as well. I think he's been on the edge maybe a little bit throughout his career. And then you see some production in the pass rush. He's a big, long guy that plays with his hands. He's physical, has some twitch to him. He's had some production this league and so that's a good thing."

Q: When talking about the interior of the defensive line and trying to get that pass rush generated. I know some of it is responsibility driven and what your role in the scheme is, but how do you go about trying to generate more pressure from the interior?

Coach Graham: "One, it starts with me. Putting them in a good spot to isolate the other teams’ weaknesses and try to get them in the right spot in terms of whether it's protection, whatever it may be there. But it starts with today or really last night after we got done grading the film and getting on to the next opponent. The Broncos, they present some challenges. Their offensive line, I know they have some moving pieces around there, but they got good players there. And then the quarterback is mobile, and he could get out get out of situations. So, it starts with working hard and trying to find out where the weaknesses are, and then trying to put our guys in the best spot and work the techniques for the individual battles. So, that's where it starts."

Q: Can you talk Kyle Peko’s progress this year?

Coach Graham: "He's a veteran that's been in his league for a little while, and he's been productive. The thing that stood out, is just the fact that he came in and played with his hands in front of his eyes, locked guys out, found the ball. I was real pleased with that. But he's done that throughout his career. He's a good interior defensive lineman that's shown the ability to stop the run. So, that was really encouraging to see. And he's always been a pleasure to be around, great personality, great energy, good leadership for the young guys. So, it's been pleasant to have him, and then also to have them out there for the game."

Q: When you’re lacking progress in certain areas, whether that’s rushing the passer or pass coverage. In the past, what's helped you kind of engineer that progress? Is it changing lineups, changing the scheme, or is it just kind of to staying the course?

Coach Graham: "No different than probably most walks of life, it starts first with putting in hard work. That's what I know they do, they just put more work into it and try to find the solution. And it starts with the work, then you start turning over every stone and trying to figure out maybe it's something you could throw a different scheme here or something like that, just in terms of the football part of it. But it starts with the hard work and that's what we're getting to today. And it's our job, we got to find solutions. That's what I've done it in the past."

Q: You had some young players out there extensively on Sunday in Luke Masterson and Sam Webb. How do you feel like the two undrafted free agents played?

Coach Graham: "I don't want to say surprised. I mean, those guys work hard. I told you before, any play time on Sunday is earned on the practice field. And they work hard, they're diligent, they study the game, they know their assignments, and you just see improvement from young players. So, again, you want to talk about what's hard – that's the enjoyment I get. I mean, of course you want the result to be different and that's what we're working towards for Denver. But to see young players improve throughout the year and start to get it and make plays out there. I mean, aside from winning games, that's a lot of the satisfaction of my job."

Q: Has Maxx Crosby been as advertised coming into the team and how much does he help the rest of that defense with the attention that he draws?

Coach Graham: "Maxx is one of the most disruptive players in the NFL, whether it's the tackles for losses, the sacks, the ability to set the edge, the versatility. It's been really, really pleasant to be around him as a person. I didn't know much about him as a person, but then as a football player, he's doing everything we're asking him to do. He's disruptive out there on the field. He does draw a lot of attention, but most good players in this league, they draw a lot of attention. So, he's earned that. It's been really fun to coach him. Really fun to coach him."

The Raiders return to action next week when they head to Denver to take on the Broncos. That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. You can see that game on FOX.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.