Answering Your Raiders Questions: Next QB?

The Las Vegas Raiders are answering long-term questions about the franchise, including who is the Silver and Black QB in 2023.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have the most passionate fans in professional sports.

They are ravenous for information on their team, so I endeavor to answer some of your questions and emails each week.

Hondo, if the Raiders season next year plays out as this one has, do you see the Raiders hiring a new Head Coach? Shawn S.

Yes

Hondo, I enjoy reading your column and articles, but what the heck is the plan for the Raiders? Why are they shutting down a QB who led them to the playoffs a year ago when the season is not over? Josh Davidson

Because if Derek gets injured, his 2023 contract becomes fully guaranteed, and they do not want that. They are moving on.

Hondo, Derek has said he would retire if he didn't play for the Raiders.

Was he lying? Kelly D.

Do I think he was lying? No. Do I think he will play football next year for another team in the NFL? I do.

Hondo, this now seems like a high stakes high, wire act for (Dave) Ziegler and (Josh) McDaniels. To be sure of getting the veteran QB they want, they need to agree a trade prior to 2/15 - trusting that the counterparty doesn't renege on the deal. They also need to trade Carr by 2/15, but given he has a no-trade clause, why would he agree to that it's better for him to be cut? But if they cut him prior to 2/15, so getting nothing in return, that's borderline malpractice. What route do you think they take? Cheers, from London, UK, Mark L.

That is a great question that I can't answer at this time. Derek holds all the cards. He can sit on his no-trade clause and force the Raiders to cut him, but then he has to wonder if he will get the contract that the Raiders gave him from a new team.

As time goes by, I think Derek will think long and hard, but he owes the Raiders nothing. He has made a lot of money, so he may not care about the exact numbers of his new deal, like the freedom of making his pick and eliminating the Raiders from getting compensation.

The Raiders have made the decision to move on from Derek Carr, but he wasn't the problem with this team. The defense has been bad for a very long time. Will they give Patrick Graham another season as the defensive coordinator? James S.

I expect, and the mood in the building is, that Patrick Graham will return.

In his defense, he didn't have much to work with this season.

My question, Hondo - How will the Raiders tell DC to stay at home? I don't know what went on in the meeting and why this was proposed, but it seems disrespectful to him. Brandon S.

First, the Raiders can't risk him getting hurt lifting or being around the facility. I have no issues, they decided to move on, and their decision makes sense. But what is disrespectful is people saying Derek quit or walked out on the team. He didn't. Love or hate Carr; he is not a quitter. He understood the business side of the game.

Hondo, why did Mark Davis demand Derek Carr be benched? He has no clue about football; he isn't his dad. Kyle K.

First, that is NOT what happened. After careful evaluation, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler believe they can get a QB that will perform better than Derek Carr. As they always do, they kept Mark Davis in the loop, and as he always has, he trusts his football people and lets them do what they think is best. Davis will judge them after the results of whatever they do, but THIS WAS NOT A MARK DAVIS DEMAND.

Who do you expect to be the best trade partner For Carr and the Raiders? Thank you, Daran Wyckoff

I am constantly talking to people around the NFL. There is a significant market for Derek. However, the way his deal was structured, teams know they do not have to give up as much. If Derek consents to a trade, I believe it will not have nearly the value in return as it would have been. I know that Indianapolis, who once offered two-first round picks for him, would love him.

I also know that Derek will be looking to only go to a team that is a QB away from winning. He would love to play next year in a Super Bowl at Allegiant.

Hondo, is the locker room divided on the decision to sit Carr? James Schlesener

Some do not care; I know that. Nobody on any team is loved by everyone. But I also know there is a lot of disappointment and anger. I will be addressing that next week.

Hondo, Davante Adams seemed angry and mentioned how he came here because of Derek Carr. Do you think he wants out? What do people believe inside? AW.

He is upset; Derek is one of his best friends. He has a significant contract, but I know he doesn't want to play for a team not competing for Super Bowls. That is why he came. The plan is to get a veteran and draft a QB (if Jarrett Stidham fails), to develop, and they believe (Not saying they are right or wrong) that with a veteran, Adams will stay. If I had to guess, I am not reporting; I expect Adams at this point in Silver and Black next season.

Hi Hondo, thank you for all you do. Who is the front-runner, in your opinion, to start next year at QBb? Thanks. Matt

In order of how I think it stands right now, talking to people around the NFL and inside the building, I will list the four names, give a brief description, and the odds.

40% Tom Brady. The GOAT knows the system, is great friends with McDaniels, and would instantly seize the locker room. He will be a free agent, but if successful in 2023, he could make another one-year decision to come back in 2024. 30% Jimmy Garoppolo. Familiar with the system, a winner, and McDaniels likes him. He is a free agent, so he, like Brady, would not cost the Raiders coveted draft capital. 25% Mac Jones. He is the protégé of Josh McDaniels, and he thrived in his system and teaching. McDaniels loves him, and they could be ready to move on in New England. Being young, the Raiders like him. 5% Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers would come at a considerable cost in salary and trade for him, but Davante Adams would accept him if they are still close. The downside is that Rodgers likes to point the finger at other people when he fails, likes to be a Lone Ranger (that is not the new Raider way), and is not beloved in his locker room.

I am constantly talking with people around the NFL. Next week I am bringing you from NFL executives, what they think of the Raiders' decision, and the four names listed above, but for now, I would have Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo as my two top picks to lead the Raiders next year.

I feel like McDaniels is trying to turn us into Patriots west, and I hate it. Convince me we wouldn't be better off if Davis had just kept Bisaccia as HC Britt Whitmire, Greensboro, NC

First, I think he is trying to do that, which is why he was brought in. Like it or not, those are the hard facts. Secondly, it isn't my job to convince you of anything. My job as a reporter is to report facts, not to be a therapist.

The Raiders return to action Sunday on New Year's Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas versus the San Francisco 49ers. That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

