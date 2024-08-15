Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Update No. 22
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
Tonight, your beloved Raiders returned to Allegiant Stadium for a free open practice in front of Raider Nation.
In our 22nd training camp update, our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider takes you inside tonight's open practice at the Allegiant Stadium to break it down.
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Antonio, in the second half ofthe season last year, the team really stepped it up under your guidance, especially on defense, and you actually became part of the storyline in terms of your job. People chanting your name during the last game of the year. And I'm wondering this year, is there some kind of storyline or some rallying point that you sense that the team is going to take to get to that next level after the second half of last year?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, I think we hit it on training camp, well some of our players did, where they were reading headlines of what the media is saying and predicting of our record and what they think of our defense and coaches and players. I mean, they're taking that to heart. And I think we got to go out there and obviously produce and change that narrative. But I think that will be one of the storylines. I think these guys, and I know for myself, we're tired of losing. This organization wantsto be consistent. We want to be in the hunt for the playoffs, and then have an opportunity to the win division and get that lottery ticket to the playoffs and get into the Super Bowl. So, that's our goals, like the other 31 teams in the National Football League, but I think thisteam is hungry to really prove what we did in the last nine games, especially our last month, wasn't a fluke.”
Q: What went into the strategy of bringing in Nathan Peterman?
Coach Pierce: “Competition. Just more competition in the quarterback room.”
Q: You said starters will play this week. Davante Adams last night said he’d choose not too if it was up to him. Will there be a conversation, or do you think that he’s kind of at the point in his career where it’s up to him? Coach Pierce: “No, if you're healthy, you'll play.”
