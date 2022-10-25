Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions:  Trades?  Magic?

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of professional sports.

Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:

Hondo, I am not sold on Josh McDaniels, but you seem to be. Would love to know the answer to that. Thank you, Kerri O.

I was first around Josh nearly 25 years ago. He was a graduate assistant at Michigan State. We share many mutual friends, and while he was a failure previously, and too big for his britches in Denver, that isn't who he is. Let me explain.

Josh is a loyal and devoted husband, and dad. He adores his parents and is a very good person. His dad is a living legend of coaches in Ohio. So as a young man he had early success. That led to him getting the Denver job before he was ready. Some early success caused him to change who he was.

Josh isn't arrogant. Like ALL of us who have had early success in our lives, it can be a curse as much as a blessing. He got fired, licked his wounds, and came roaring back. In Denver, he tried to be Belichick, but that isn't Josh's personality.

He got back to who he is, and that is more like his father than Belichick. I think he will prove to be a great coach, just like his dad. I already know he is a fine person.

Let me give you a quick example from Sunday. With the Raiders down 10-3, his team was struggling. He didn't scream and yell and make a fool of himself. He walked around, calmed his players and they came roaring back. I asked him about it after the game.

"We don't need to go up and down and scream and throw helmets and rant and rave on the sideline. That's really not going to do any good. I've learned about that over many years and just trying to give them confidence that if we do our job the right way, which I didn't think we had done up until that point consistently, I thought we would be able to move the ball and be productive."

Uncle Hondo, I tore into you last year for suggesting the new regime was thinking about moving Clelin Ferrell inside. I told you that there was no way because of his size. As I watch him play there now and get better, I guess I owe you an apology. You handled it like a class act, and I was wrong. M. Reid

First of all, thank you for the apology. It takes class to do that. Secondly, I know this fan base is fired up about their team. I did not take it personally. But, how about this guy's email:

Hey, you fat (butt). I hate you. This team, this coaching staff, this owner, and everyone around it sucks. You can take your positivity and cram it. So we won a game, all that means is that we keep McDaniels one more week. I hate you and I wish you would just die. Kody H.

Come on Kody, I think you need a hug. Bring it in brother. I am sorry that my posting my Tweet when they had only scored three points made you angry. I also want you to know that Josh McDaniels is going nowhere. So cheer up, take a nap, and watch some Tik Toks of cats doing crazy things, just keep on reading, please.

Hondo with the trade deadline looming are you hearing anything? Lynn F.

I am hearing some things. While I AM NOT REPORTING anything as done, or even imminent, there has been some discussion about RT Jack Conklin from the Cleveland Browns. They are constantly looking to upgrade everywhere or to get rid of players that are not viable in the long term and accumulate draft picks.

Hondo, I won't nag you about the Tweet you just made, I know you will tell us tomorrow. But in it you mentioned an offensive lineman, we need help on defense. Any looking at that side of the ball? Chuck Lake

Hi Chuck. Yes, Dave Ziegler is tremendous at his job. He and his staff know that they need help there as well, and they are looking. However, they want to spend wisely. By that, if a player is only a stopgap for this year, can they dump a salary from their books for later? Is the player signed to a longer deal that is favorable? They are looking at every position. I just don't have all the names.

Hey Hondo. I have seen some reports about Magic Johnson possibly wanting to buy a part of the Raiders. Any truth? Rick B.

Yes, there is some truth. I am going to have a bunch more next week, and bring some clarity to it. I think Earvin and his group of investors could be fascinating, but it is a high-risk/high-reward move, should Mark Davis do it. Again, more details soon.

Hondo, you seem more optimistic about the offensive line than I do. Can you tell me why that is? I trust your balance, and I know you don't report or think like a fan. Thanks, Uncle, Adam H.

I do think they are getting better, but more importantly, Josh McDaniels does. I asked him about it on Monday. "Yeah, look, their job is to protect the quarterback and allow the backs to have an opportunity to make yards in a running game. And so, gave up a sack yesterday on a play that we didn't need to do that. But I think for the most part, they're protecting the quarterback pretty well. Again, always room for improvement in that, but I think for the most part they're doing the right things there. And then they're given the backs an opportunity to hit the line of scrimmage without there being two guys in the backfield."

I also asked Derek Carr about them, and he gave an even more elaborate answer after the game. "I'm just so proud of them, man. They've been pushed really hard and it's something we've talked about since OTAs and training camp. We've had conversations about different people moving spots and all that kind of stuff, and I'm just so proud of them. It's never going to be perfect, especially in this league against the guys that they're playing. But I'm proud of them, they've worked really hard. [Carmen] Carm [Bricillo] and [Cameron] Cam [Clemmons] have done a great job at teaching and watching them grow has been awesome because we got the running game going, pass game. Sacks are going to happen every now and then, especially in this league, and all that kind of stuff. But they'll be the first one to tell you there's stuff they'd love to clean up, but I'm proud of the way that they're playing and we're going to need them to do that and as we go forward."

Hondo, I am hearing that the Raiders and Josh Jacobs are close on a new deal. What do you think? Gene C.

No, they are not, but that doesn't mean one won't get done. The Raiders love the way he is playing, but there is plenty of time. I think if a deal that makes sense for both parties can be worked out they will, but for right now. There is no animosity or anger. They have a warm relationship, meaning both the team and Josh and his representatives.

Hondo, ever since you wrote that the Raiders need Derek Carr to at least be a threat to run, and Josh McDaniels told you he doesn't want him to, McDaniels has listened. Carr seems far more agile since then. What gives? Is the coach taking hints from the big guy? Love your work, Alex M.

No, Josh McDaniels doesn't need any help from me. But just a few minutes ago, OC Mick Lombardi addressed it: “I think Derek is just taking the game plans and really effectively taking them on Sunday and played very effectively with that. And I think he feels comfortable with the system, I think he feels comfortable in the pocket. The linemen have done really good job of staying inside out, and he’s true to his progressions and trusts the play. And I think that carries over. He works on his footwork, works on his techniques every single day in practice, and it translated into the game. And I think he’s just done a good job of that, consistently saying to himself, 'Okay, I can't stay back there nine yards deep in the pocket every snap. I got to move, I got to push up in the pocket and make sure I get to a good launch point.' And he's doing a good job of that. It's just playing quarterback and he focuses on that with Coach Bo [Hardegree] and the rest of quarterbacks every single day."

Hondo is it just me or is our defense doing more things to attack the QB? Sure seems like it. Thank you, Brad E. in the Bay

That is a great question, and one that DC Patrick Graham answered earlier today, "The more games we play together, the more games I call with the group, we are going to grow more and more comfortable. And just keep going back to it, practice execution becomes game reality. What we are practicing, that’s what we are trying to do out there in the field.”

The Raiders travel to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

