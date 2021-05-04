Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Recap Podcast

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we recap the entire Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL Draft:

· Complete recap of the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL Draft

· Alex Leatherwood from the University of Alabama was not a shocking pick for readers and listeners of Raider Maven.

· Tom Cable’s seal of approval should be what counts.

· The same pundits panning the pick of Leatherwood, also gave the Raiders a D grade for picking burgeoning star Kolton Miller.

· How big was the addition of Trevon Moehrig from TCU?

· Malcolm Koonce reminds the Raiders of Yannick Ngakoue, is he the “Stretch Armstrong” of the NFL Draft?

· How good will Divine Deablo look on a Silver and Black jersey?

· Nate Hobbs is a big-hitting defensive back from Illinois.

· Tyree Gillespie is not getting as much talk like others, but he brings a super skill set to Las Vegas.

· Was Jimmy Morrissey the steal of the NFL Draft in the seventh round?

· Grading the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter