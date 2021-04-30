Las Vegas Raiders Second-Day NFL Draft Live Thread
Henderson, Nev.--It is finally here; the 2021 NFL Draft second and third round is about to commence. In Cleveland, Ohio, tonight, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider a second Christmas will commence.
Roger Goodell will step to the microphone and open the second round of the NFL Draft, and with that, one of the most highly anticipated second days of the NFL Draft ever
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the 48th pick (second round), as well as the 79th and 80th (third round).
There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2021 NFL Draft here:
What Time Does the 2021 NFL Draft Begin?
Friday: 4 p.m. CT. Rounds Two and Three
Saturday: 9 a.m. CT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds
How Can I watch the 2021 NFL Draft on Television?
ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.
How Can I listen to the 2021 NFL Draft on the Radio?
SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.
Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2021 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?
Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.
Here is the entire 2021 NFL Draft second and third-round order.
Round 2
- 33) Jacksonville Jaguars Tyson Campbell CB, Georgia
- 34) New York Jets Elijah Moore WR, Ole Miss
- 35) Denver Broncos Javonte Williams RB, North Carolina
- 36) Miami Dolphins Jevon Holland S, Oregon
- 37) Philadelphia Eagles Landon Dickerson C, Alabama
- 38) New England Patriots (via Cincinnati Bengals) Christian Barmore DT, Alabama
- 39) Chicago Bears Teven Jenkins OT, Oklahoma State
- 40) Atlanta Falcons Richie Grant S, UCF
- 41) Detroit Lions Levi Onwuzurike DT, Washington
- 42) Miami Dolphins Liam Eichenberg OT, Notre Dame
- 43) Las Vegas Raiders Trevon Moehrig S, TCU
- 44) Dallas Cowboys Kelvin Joseph CB, Kentucky
- 45) Jacksonville Jaguars Walker Little OT, Stanford
- 46) Cincinnati Bengals Jackson Carman OT, Clemson
- 47) Los Angeles Chargers Asante Samuel CB, Florida State
- 48) San Francisco 49ers Aaron Banks G, Notre Dame
- 49) Arizona Cardinals Rondale Moore WR, Purdue
- 50) New York Giants Azeez Ojulari LB, Georgia
- 51) Washington Football Team Samuel Cosmi OT, Texas
- 52) Cleveland Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah S/LB, Notre Dame
- 53) Tennessee Titans
- 54) Indianapolis Colts
- 55) Pittsburgh Steelers
- 56) Seattle Seahawks
- 57) Los Angeles Rams
- 58) Kansas City Chiefs
- 59) Carolina Panthers
- 60) New Orleans Saints
- 61) Buffalo Bills
- 62) Green Bay Packers
- 63) Kansas City Chiefs
- 64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3
- 65) Jacksonville Jaguars
- 66) Minnesota Vikings
- 67) Houston Texans
- 68) Atlanta Falcons
- 69) Cincinnati Bengals
- 70) Philadelphia Eagles
- 71) Denver Broncos
- 72) Detroit Lions
- 73) Carolina Panthers
- 74) Washington Football Team
- 75) Dallas Cowboys
- 76) New York Giants
- 77) Los Angeles Chargers
- 78) Minnesota Vikings
- 79) Las Vegas Raiders
- 80) Las Vegas Raiders
- 81) Miami Dolphins
- 82) Washington Football Team
- 83) Chicago Bears
- 84) Dallas Cowboys
- 85) Tennessee Titans
- 86) Minnesota Vikings
- 87) Pittsburgh Steelers
- 88) Los Angeles Rams
- 89) Cleveland Browns
- 90) Minnesota Vikings
- 91) Cleveland Browns
- 92) Green Bay Packers
- 93) Buffalo Bills
- 94) Baltimore Ravens
- 95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 96) New England Patriots
- 97) Los Angeles Chargers
- 98) New Orleans Saints
- 99) Dallas Cowboys
- 100) Tennessee Titans
- 101) Detroit Lions
- 102) San Francisco 49ers
- 103) Los Angeles Rams
- 104) Baltimore Ravens
- 105) New Orleans Saints
Please continually update and refresh your browser for the latest from the 2021 NFL Draft. We will continue to update this story.
Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter