Las Vegas Raiders Second-Day NFL Draft Live Thread

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven provides you with our running NFL Draft second-day live thread.
Henderson, Nev.--It is finally here; the 2021 NFL Draft second and third round is about to commence. In Cleveland, Ohio, tonight, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider a second Christmas will commence.

Roger Goodell will step to the microphone and open the second round of the NFL Draft, and with that, one of the most highly anticipated second days of the NFL Draft ever

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the 48th pick (second round), as well as the 79th and 80th (third round).

There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2021 NFL Draft here:

What Time Does the 2021 NFL Draft Begin?

Friday: 4 p.m. CT. Rounds Two and Three

Saturday: 9 a.m. CT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds

How Can I watch the 2021 NFL Draft on Television?

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

How Can I listen to the 2021 NFL Draft on the Radio?

SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.

Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2021 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?

Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.

Here is the entire 2021 NFL Draft second and third-round order. 

Round 2

Round 3

  • 65) Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 66) Minnesota Vikings 
  • 67) Houston Texans
  • 68) Atlanta Falcons
  • 69) Cincinnati Bengals
  • 70) Philadelphia Eagles
  • 71) Denver Broncos
  • 72) Detroit Lions
  • 73) Carolina Panthers
  • 74) Washington Football Team 
  • 75) Dallas Cowboys
  • 76) New York Giants
  • 77) Los Angeles Chargers
  • 78) Minnesota Vikings
  • 79) Las Vegas Raiders 
  • 80) Las Vegas Raiders
  • 81) Miami Dolphins
  • 82) Washington Football Team
  • 83) Chicago Bears
  • 84) Dallas Cowboys 
  • 85) Tennessee Titans
  • 86) Minnesota Vikings 
  • 87) Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 88) Los Angeles Rams
  • 89) Cleveland Browns
  • 90) Minnesota Vikings 
  • 91) Cleveland Browns 
  • 92) Green Bay Packers
  • 93) Buffalo Bills
  • 94) Baltimore Ravens 
  • 95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • 96) New England Patriots 
  • 97) Los Angeles Chargers 
  • 98) New Orleans Saints 
  • 99) Dallas Cowboys 
  • 100) Tennessee Titans 
  • 101) Detroit Lions 
  • 102) San Francisco 49ers 
  • 103) Los Angeles Rams 
  • 104) Baltimore Ravens 
  • 105) New Orleans Saints 

Please continually update and refresh your browser for the latest from the 2021 NFL Draft.  We will continue to update this story.

