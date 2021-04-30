Las Vegas Raiders Second-Day NFL Draft Live Thread

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven provides you with our running NFL Draft second-day live thread.

Henderson, Nev.--It is finally here; the 2021 NFL Draft second and third round is about to commence. In Cleveland, Ohio, tonight, the day that most of the NFL and its fans consider a second Christmas will commence.

Roger Goodell will step to the microphone and open the second round of the NFL Draft, and with that, one of the most highly anticipated second days of the NFL Draft ever

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the 48th pick (second round), as well as the 79th and 80th (third round).

There are several ways to watch this year’s NFL Draft. You can find all of the detail on how to watch or listen to the 2021 NFL Draft here:

What Time Does the 2021 NFL Draft Begin?

Friday: 4 p.m. CT. Rounds Two and Three

Saturday: 9 a.m. CT. Fourth-Seventh Rounds

How Can I watch the 2021 NFL Draft on Television?

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes.

How Can I listen to the 2021 NFL Draft on the Radio?

SiriusXM, alongside Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio, will also be airing this year’s NFL Draft.

Is it Possible to Live Stream the 2021 NFL Draft on my Phone or Computer?

Yes, on WatchESPN or by using the NFL Mobile app. You can also utilize streaming on fuboTV.

Here is the entire 2021 NFL Draft second and third-round order.

Round 2

Round 3

65) Jacksonville Jaguars

66) Minnesota Vikings

67) Houston Texans

68) Atlanta Falcons

69) Cincinnati Bengals

70) Philadelphia Eagles

71) Denver Broncos

72) Detroit Lions

73) Carolina Panthers

74) Washington Football Team

75) Dallas Cowboys

76) New York Giants

77) Los Angeles Chargers

78) Minnesota Vikings

79) Las Vegas Raiders

80) Las Vegas Raiders

81) Miami Dolphins

82) Washington Football Team

83) Chicago Bears

84) Dallas Cowboys

85) Tennessee Titans

86) Minnesota Vikings

87) Pittsburgh Steelers

88) Los Angeles Rams

89) Cleveland Browns

90) Minnesota Vikings

91) Cleveland Browns

92) Green Bay Packers

93) Buffalo Bills

94) Baltimore Ravens

95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96) New England Patriots

97) Los Angeles Chargers

98) New Orleans Saints

99) Dallas Cowboys

100) Tennessee Titans

101) Detroit Lions

102) San Francisco 49ers

103) Los Angeles Rams

104) Baltimore Ravens

105) New Orleans Saints

