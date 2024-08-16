Las Vegas Raiders WR Jalen Guyton Spoke from Practice, We Have Everything He Said
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jalen Guyton spoke from Raiders Training Camp, and we have everything he said for you to watch.
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming to the end of their fourth week of training camp, and are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys ar Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has said that he would prefer to be able to name a QB11 after the game, and Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are immersed in a head-to-head battle for the job here at Raiders Training Camp.
Wide receiver Jalen Guyton is in his first season with the Silver and Black, and he took time before practice to discuss his thoughts on the state of the Raider Nation.
We have everything that he said for you, and you can watch it below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: What have been your impressions of Alexander Mattison so far this camp and on Saturday?
Coach Pierce: “I think he's a pros pro. He's been in the system. I think that's the best part about it, the language that he's familiar with, the concept and scheme of how to play and how to run the wide zone. It's been really good to help out Zamir [White], Ameer [Abdullah] Amir and those gentlemen who've been in different systems. But he's been a steady Eddy, if you just watch him like maybe he’s not flashy to the eye, but he's consistent. He's checking all the boxes from his alignments and assignment. He's accountable. You can trust him on third down for protection and pretty good out the backfield as well.”
