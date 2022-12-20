Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 16 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) and headed to a collision in the cold at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve, Saturday.

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

Q: Going back to the Rams game, earlier in the year you had success calling that same defense in a similar situation. Calling that defense in that situation goes against conventional wisdom. What is it about your team and your roster that you like using that in that situation?

Coach Graham: "It's just what I thought was best at the time. Obviously, didn't work out. But again, I got to coach that situation better. You can go look back, I've had several situations like that in my career just in terms of what's been successful, what hasn't been. I thought that was what was best at that time. And I probably could do a better job coaching that and learn from that experience and move on. Thankfully, last week against the Patriots, we had some success in two-minute. And Pittsburgh is going to definitely challenge us with that, with all the skill they have out there - the quarterback and all the plays. But again, just usually goes into like what I thought was going to be good at the time and it didn't work out."

Q: There's some uncertainty in terms of Pittsburgh's quarterback. It looks like they announced that it might be Kenny Pickett coming back. How much does that complicate preparations?

Coach Graham: "I've told you before, each week I always talk about how many opponents we have in the season. We're always prepared for whoever they have on their roster, you got to be prepared for that. Sometimes you have to be prepared for guys who are on the practice squad based on the health situation in the quarterbacks. So again, that's the challenge for us every week. Most coaches are dealing with that in the league. Similar skill sets, [Mason] Rudolph is a little bit different than those guys, but similar skill sets in terms of being able to make plays with their feet on the move. They got a whole bunch of other guys to worry about as well. From the running back to the o-line who's playing really well together. The receivers, tight end is a good player. The back, he's one of the best in the league, but we always take that into consideration each week."

Q: You guys are going against George Pickens a guy that has good height, weight, speed. What do you see from his game that may present a challenge for you on the back end?

Coach Graham: "Well, most positions if you have height, weight and speed - I mean, it's a big man league, that's what this game is about is a lot of big people playing and running fast, and he's one of those guys. He does a good job down the field catching the ball. He challenges you in the run game. That's what I’m always impressed with, the receivers that block the run game, that get in there. He's in the c-gap area blocking. He'll come down there and crack you. I'm really impressed with how they teach that. Mike [Tomlin] does a good job of instilling toughness in those guys and you can see it on the tape. Just look at the last game against Carolina, just in terms of how many times they ran the ball. Mike's not one to say something and not mean it. So, he said they're going to establish the line of scrimmage, the toughness. He wanted that to show, and they took it down there on the road and they did that. So, we got to get ready for that. Especially a Saturday night game. Christmas Eve. It's going to be pretty cool."

Q: What’s gone into the development of Luke Masterson and Tyler Hall?

Coach Graham: "I think it starts first with the position coaches. Tyler with Coach [Jason] Simmons, Luke with Coach [Antonio] Pierce, and then on top of that it's the quality control coaches. I think Josh [McDaniels] established that early on in the spring. Told those guys that’s part of what they're going to be evaluated on, getting the young players ready, and they've done a good job with that, both the coaches and the quality control coaches. But definitely I think it's a big part of your program when you have good quality control coaches. That's important to have because they got to get those guys ready in this league where you're going to lose guys throughout the season. So, kudos to those guys. They do a good job there."

Q: Amik Robinson started the game on the sidelines. He wasn't in there the first couple of series but then you turn to him, and he might have delivered his best game of the season. Can you talk about his response to not getting early playing time but being ready when his number is called. And what has he been able to bring to the table?

Coach Graham: "The thing about Amik, and all our guys, they know it's next man up and being ready to go whether it's because of injuries in the past, or what have you, or just like the rotation of the game. I think they all prepare. All the guys in defensive backfield, they all prepare, and they know that their number can be called at any point. So, just him being ready and that was a good thing. And I think all the guys were ready, we had some good plays. I mean, in terms of production in terms of the pass game, it was our best game. In terms of what does Amik bring to the table, I mean just going back to his college days, he's a ball hawk. I think he has one interception; he has a touchdown on the fumble recovery. That's one thing about him, you look for ball hawks when you're doing an evaluation process, and that's important to have. He's one of those guys that looks for the ball. He had a couple pass breakups right there. I mean, you want guys like that on defense."