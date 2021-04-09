Insiders Look at the Raiders Free Agent Signees

The Las Vegas Raiders have made several free-agent signings and NFL insider Jim Mora, Jr. breaks down the Silver and Black's haul so far.

Henderson, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have accumulated a lot of talent during the current NFL free agency period.

Here are the Raiders ten new acquisition players:

JOHN BROWN WIDE RECEIVER

LESTER COTTON SR. GUARD

MATT DICKERSON DEFENSIVE LINE

KENYAN DRAKE RUNNING BACK

QUINTON JEFFERSON DEFENSIVE TACKLE

NICK MARTIN CENTER

YANNICK NGAKOUE DEFENSIVE END

DARIUS PHILON DEFENSIVE LINE

WILLIE SNEAD IV WIDE RECEIVER

SOLOMON THOMAS DEFENSIVE TACKLE

To get a good look at this fresh crop of Raiders, we reached out to former NFL coach and insider Jim Mora, Jr. to help us evaluate the class.

“I read a lot of people that are critical of what they did in free agency and say it is a little discombobulated. I think Mike (Mayock) and Jon (Gruden) had a plan,” said Mora.

“They knew they had to add to the defense, and they did. When you look at what they did with their defensive line they added some depth and quality players and on the inside and Yannick (Ngakoue) on the outside.”

But Mora went deeper and assessing how the Raiders are better today than when free agency kicked off.

“They want to throw the ball. They want Jon to have weapons, so they went out and got a couple of good receivers in (Willie) Snead and (John) Brown. They fit in with a good group they already have and gave Derek Carr some weapons.

But Mora thinks one major thing the Silver and Black did was who they re-signed. A monster of a man who wasn’t a free agent, yet.

“They signed Kolton Miller to a huge long-term deal. That gets overlooked in free agency, but to me, it is part of it.”

Mora had much more to say, and you can see it when you watch the video above.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter