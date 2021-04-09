Insiders Look at the Raiders Free Agent Signees
Henderson, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have accumulated a lot of talent during the current NFL free agency period.
Here are the Raiders ten new acquisition players:
QUINTON JEFFERSON DEFENSIVE TACKLE
SOLOMON THOMAS DEFENSIVE TACKLE
To get a good look at this fresh crop of Raiders, we reached out to former NFL coach and insider Jim Mora, Jr. to help us evaluate the class.
“I read a lot of people that are critical of what they did in free agency and say it is a little discombobulated. I think Mike (Mayock) and Jon (Gruden) had a plan,” said Mora.
“They knew they had to add to the defense, and they did. When you look at what they did with their defensive line they added some depth and quality players and on the inside and Yannick (Ngakoue) on the outside.”
But Mora went deeper and assessing how the Raiders are better today than when free agency kicked off.
“They want to throw the ball. They want Jon to have weapons, so they went out and got a couple of good receivers in (Willie) Snead and (John) Brown. They fit in with a good group they already have and gave Derek Carr some weapons.
But Mora thinks one major thing the Silver and Black did was who they re-signed. A monster of a man who wasn’t a free agent, yet.
“They signed Kolton Miller to a huge long-term deal. That gets overlooked in free agency, but to me, it is part of it.”
Mora had much more to say, and you can see it when you watch the video above.
