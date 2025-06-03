How Does Raiders' QB Aiden O'Connell Look at OTAs?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of moving parts this offseason. One player they brought in was veteran quarterback Geno Smith to give the Raiders a veteran quarterback that they needed.
Over the last few seasons, quarterback Aidan O'Connell got starts at the quarterback position, and he played well. But it was not enough for the new regime to give him the starting role next season.
O'Connell will likely be the backup quarterback in 2025, but that does not mean that O'Connell has not been putting in the work and had a good offseason. Word around the Raiders has been that O'Connell was in the building all offseason long and continues to be there.
He has worked with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, new head coach Pete Carroll, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, and new quarterback Geno Smith. It is nothing new for O'Connell to be fighting for more starter reps. Since heading into college, O'Connell has earned everything, and that is how he got to the National Football League.
O'Connell brings value for the Silver and Black as a backup as well. He even received trade interest from other teams around the league during the 2025 NFL Draft. Now O'Connell is practicing in OTAs if he is the starter. And that is how he is going to be all of training camp.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about what they have seen from O'Connell at OTAs in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I want to talk about Aidan [O'Connell]," said Carpenter. "It is only OTAs, but I did not see him one time last year in OTAs or even remotely look this good. His passes were crisp. You can tell he has worked with Tom. You can tell he has been working with Greg Olsen. You can tell that he has been working with Pete. And you can tell he has been looking for Geno."
"There is no controversy, Geno is the man ... But Aidan looks better. To me, there is not even a battle for backup. It is Aidan all the way and I think Aidan looked sharp."
"I think Aidan has a forever chip on his shoulder," said Trezevant. "And he always wants to get better. Even if one knows what their role is. But at the same time, having a competent and solid backup quarterback is one of the most valuable assets you can have in the NFL."
