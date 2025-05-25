How Does AFC West Stack Up in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders will face an uphill battle in the AFC West division next season. The Silver and Black are in a much better position to compete in the division than they were a year ago, but the AFC West did get better over the offseason. The good news for the Raiders is that they have made a lot of good moves this offseason and they all point to having success.
The AFC West has run through the Kansas City Chiefs for the last nine seasons. In 2025, they will look to make it ten straight years winning the AFC West, but it could be the hardest AFC West the Chiefs have been a part of since head coach Andy Reid came to Kansas City.
The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers will also look to dethrone the Chiefs in the division. Last season the Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers all made the playoffs.
And now the AFC West can be the hardest division next season. The head coaches in the AFC West are also all future Hall of Famers. Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Pete Carroll, and Jim Harbaugh will battle it out next season for the West. These coaches all know each other very well, and in 2025, these games can be an instant classic.
It is going to be fun watching how the AFC West goes down next season and it can definitely be the wild, wild west next season.
PFF ranked the AFC West as the second hardest division heading into the 2025 season.
2. AFC WEST
Cumulative over/under win total: 37
"The Chiefs are still the Chiefs, winners of nine straight AFC West titles and fresh off a third consecutive conference championship. They remain the team to beat, finishing last season ranked No. 2 in PFF’s power rankings. But the gap may be closing. The Broncos, who ranked fourth in team defensive grade (78.8) and second in EPA allowed per play in 2024, made notable additions with Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron. If Bo Nix takes a step forward in his second season, Denver could quickly become one of the league’s toughest opponents," PFF said.
"Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are coming off a wild-card berth and are built to contend for double-digit wins again in 2025. And even the “worst” team in the division — now led by Pete Carroll with Geno Smith at quarterback — is far from an easy out. There’s no soft landing in the AFC West anymore."
