Utah Wide Receiver Accepts Invite to Raiders Rookie Minicamp
The Las Vegas Raiders had a good 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders took the players that filled in their biggest needs and they are still looking to improve their roster even after the draft.
The Silver and Black will soon bring in the new rookies to rookie minicamp. On Monday, the Raiders invited a player they did not draft to their minicamp. The Raiders have invited former Utah wide receiver Dorian Singer. Singer did not get drafted and had an odd route that got him invited to the Raiders minicamp.
Singer was planning to go back to college football next season, but he found that the NCAA denied an extra year of eligibility for him just before Utah's pro day.
"Former Utah WR Dorian Singer has accepted an invite to the Raiders rookie minicamp, per sources," said NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on X/Twitter.
"The NCAA denied Singer an extra year of eligibility just a day before the Big-12 Pro Day. I’m told Singer, a former All-Pac-12 performer, ran a 4.53 40-yard dash."
Singer is a speedy receiver who has a lot of upside. Singer will now get his true chance to show what he can do to help the Silver and Black. Even if he does not get a contract with the Raiders, other teams might be interested in him before the start of the 2025 NFL season.
Here is one scouting report on Singer
- He’s equally dangerous in catch-and-run situations as Singer is taking the top off a defense
- His long arms allow him to play bigger than his size, and he has a frame that can carry a little more weight.
- Has the strong hands any NFL wide receiver coach and quarterback would covet. Tracks the deep ball over either shoulder and brings in passes fluidly without breaking stride downfield.
- When used downfield, he shows the ball-tracking skills and hand-eye coordination to make the adjustment on underthrown balls and back-shoulder throws.
"Singer led the Utes in receiving yards last season, hauling in 53 catches for 702 yards and one touchdown," said Utah Utes OnSI writer Cole Forsman. "The 6-foot-tall Minnesota native spent the first two seasons of his career at Arizona, where he racked up over 1,100 yards in the 2022 season before transferring to USC for his junior year."
