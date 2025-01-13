SI

Rams Paid Tribute to Los Angeles While Taking Over State Farm Stadium in Arizona

Rams logos, branding and a banner were placed all over State Farm Stadium.

Ryan Phillips

A Los Angeles Rams logo at midfield of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
A Los Angeles Rams logo at midfield of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. / Via Los Angeles Rams on
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams are paying tribute to their home while hosting a wild card round game on the road Monday night.

The Rams' matchup with the Minnesota Vikings was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The team has done its best to make it look like a home game, complete turf with a Rams logo, team-branded signage and a tribute to LA in the form of a banner that says "Together."

The Rams players will certainly have Los Angeles on their minds while playing this week. And it was great that the Arizona Cardinals opened their home to the team, helping the Rams and the NFL out in a tough spot.

The Rams (10-7) beat the Vikings (14-3) in Week 8, coming away with a 30-20 win. They'll be looking to repeat the feat Monday night.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL