Rams Paid Tribute to Los Angeles While Taking Over State Farm Stadium in Arizona
The Los Angeles Rams are paying tribute to their home while hosting a wild card round game on the road Monday night.
The Rams' matchup with the Minnesota Vikings was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. The team has done its best to make it look like a home game, complete turf with a Rams logo, team-branded signage and a tribute to LA in the form of a banner that says "Together."
The Rams players will certainly have Los Angeles on their minds while playing this week. And it was great that the Arizona Cardinals opened their home to the team, helping the Rams and the NFL out in a tough spot.
The Rams (10-7) beat the Vikings (14-3) in Week 8, coming away with a 30-20 win. They'll be looking to repeat the feat Monday night.