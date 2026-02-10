Rams OT Rob Havenstein Retiring From NFL

The Rams’ longest-tenured player is calling it a career.

On Tuesday, Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein announced he is retiring from the NFL in a heartfelt social media post.

“11 years, 150+ starts, 4 time captain, 4 NFC West Championships, 2 NFC Championships and 1x Super Bowl Champion. What a ride it’s been! I can look back on my career and smile knowing I have given everything I had and more to the game I love,” Havenstein wrote on Instagram. “In saying that, I am officially retiring from the NFL. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and fans who have supported me and helped me over these past 11 years. I have had the time of my life with the Los Angeles Rams (formerly known as the St. Louis Rams) and can’t thank the whole organization enough for giving me a shot back in 2015. Although some in the organization weren’t totally convinced.”

Havenstein went on to thank his family, including his parents, his wife Meg, and his three daughters, for their support throughout his career.

A second-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2015, Havenstein joined the Rams while the franchise was still located in St. Louis. He’s spent his entire career with the organization, helping the team hoist their second Super Bowl championship in 2021. Havenstein was limited to just seven games over his final season with the Rams, missing the majority of the campaign with an ankle injury.

The Rams get the news of Havenstein’s retirement days after quarterback Matthew Stafford announced he will be returning for the 2026 season. Havenstein has played a key part in protecting Stafford over the last five years, but he will now be permanently replaced on the team’s offensive line.

