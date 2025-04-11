3 Day 3 Quarterback Options for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams enter the NFL Draft as one of the youngest rosters among the potential Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. It's a group that features a wealth of talent on either side of the ball that has only played for one to three seasons, giving the Rams a high ceiling for what they can become in the coming seasons.
Matthew Stafford is the team's franchise quarterback who has seemingly been on consecutive one-year contract negotiations due to the present structure of the deal. He's on the backend of 30 and at some point, his play will decline. Even with Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup signal-caller, Los Angeles must consider drafting a third passer in the draft, specifically later in the selection process.
Let's take a look at three late-round options for Los Angeles in this year's draft that head coach Sean McVay could help develop at the next level.
Will Howard, Ohio State Buckeyes
Acquiring a productive championship-winning passer in the NFL or college football provides added experience to a team no matter what. Howard, helped lead the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade on his way to earning All-Big Ten honors and there is a skill set here that could be worthwhile.
Howard would be a nice fit with McVay, who loves to allow his quarterbacks to play with bigger platforms. There is some technique and physical aspects of his game that could be detrimental to his ability at starting in the NFL but without the need to play him right away, if at all, McVay could have some fun with this potential project.
Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns
This could be an interesting project for McVay, especially with how big of a profile Ewers has had since his high school days. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2021, the Longhorn standout offers a unique opportunity to not only join a talented Rams team but be rebuilt from top to bottom as a passer with this specific head coach.
There's a lot of fundamental and mechanic issues that Ewers struggles with such as rotating his hips and utilizing hip torque to generate velocity as a passer. His poise is inconsistent as well as his decision-making as a passer. However, he offers the accuracy and timing to be an effective passer at the next level and while he may not start early in his career, a middle-to-late round flier on Ewers would bring little harm.
Riley Leonard, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Leonard is as tough as they come as a passer. He's a dual-threat who can play in any system he is asked to. Having the opportunity to be coached by McVay could provide some great possibilities as a developmental player.
The former Duke and Notre Dame standout has a good enough arm to push the ball downfield when asked. Leonard has the work ethic, toolkit, and arm talent to be an effective passer in Los Angeles, and he his competitive nature as a quarterback in college has been admirable. However, he will need time and patience, which McVay should have enough of without the concerns of throwing him into the fire anytime soon.
