Final Predictions For Rams Free Agency Ahead of Legal Tampering Period

As free agency begins on Monday afternoon, one of the key teams to it all to begin the offseason has been the Los Angeles Rams, who look like a team wanting to be one of destiny.

After failing to advance to Super Bowl LX, the Rams knew they needed to maximize the window they had with league MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford. Despite issues at cornerback and special teams, head coach Sean McVay got close to his third Super Bowl appearance, but it wasn’t enough. Now, after trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing him to the biggest corner contract in league history, the Rams are all in again this offseason.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With the legal tampering beginning Monday afternoon at noon Eastern to signal the start of free agency, I want to make some predictions for what they may do in free agency in the coming days. Let’s dive in.

The Rams sign a big-ticket linebacker or cornerback free agent to bolster their defense

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to making a tackle against New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

General manager Les Snead showed with the extension of McDuffie that he is not afraid to spend big money on players he may feel are valuable at positions of need, especially ones that hold greater value. If the trade was any indication, the Rams are going this offseason to build a Super Bowl winner.

While big money may not be thrown at Devin Lloyd, Devin Bush, and Leo Chenal would shore up the linebacker position alongside Nate Landman. The cornerback market isn’t elite, which is partly why the trade was done, but it does offer a quality inside-out corner in Alontae Taylor, who would be a great fit in Chris Shula’s defense.

Los Angeles stays aggressive for an “X” wide receiver.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) reacts following the Packers’ loss to the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Based on how the Rams utilize Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, a vertical playmaker who can be used at the X-role consistently should be a priority, not to mention alignment versatility. I don’t think Snead will pay big money for someone like Mike Evans for one year, but Alec Pierce and Romeo Doubs make the most sense.

They could also trade for a playmaker. A.J. Brown’s future in Philadelphia seems murky, but the Rams would be sacrificing another high draft pick, and they may value them more than ever after their latest move.

Snead extends a projected 2027 free agent on the roster

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Puka Nacua on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McDuffie kind of counts, considering he is now the highest-paid corner in the game. However, the Rams' 2023 draft class will need to get paid at some point, and sometimes extensions help create more salary cap space to do more signings in free agency.

Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and Steve Avila are just some of the names from this group that will need new contracts. My prediction here is that the Rams will have the two highest-paid players at their respective positions by the end of the week, with Nacua signing a record-breaking deal as a wide receiver just north of $40 million per year.