The Door Has Opened For Rams to Pursue Travis Kelce

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have their tight end room set up for next season but a All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is set to hit the open market and a recent report indicates the franchise will have an opportunity to snag the future Hall of Famer, if not signing him outright.

Here's the latest and how the Rams factor into the conversation.

Kelce to Los Angeles?

The Athletic reports that Kelce is set to play next season but has yet to commit to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce is open to a reunion with the team that drafted him in 2013

"NEWS: Travis Kelce is expected to return for a 14th NFL season this year, sources tell The Athletic," stated in a tweet. "However, it is uncertain if the TE will remain with the Kansas City Chiefs, as his representatives are expected to talk to multiple teams."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams have revolutionized 13 personnel, or having three tight ends on the field at the same time, opening up the possibility for Kelce's acquisition, despite the team already having four tight ends on the roster.

Why Kelce and the Rams Could Work

First off, there have been no official reports that Kelce or his representatives are set to speak with the Rams once the legal tampering period begins. However, if talks were to open, there are multiple reasons to believe a move could work.

February 13, 2026; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles on the second hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kelce's domestic partner Taylor Swift owns a massive real estate portfolio, including an 11,000-square-foot property in Beverly Hills, California. The property is essentially between the team's Woodland Hills facility and SoFi Stadium. The property is also around a 30-minute drive from the team's facility, a drive that avoids downtown Los Angeles completely.

Rams head coach Sean McVay met Kelce when he was a tight ends coach for the Washington Commanders, speaking about their interaction when Kelce proposed to Swift earlier in the season.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (center) looks on from behind the Duke Blue Devils bench prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“Nice," stated McVay. "Congratulations to them. I'll tell you what, good for them that you're asking me about that today. Happy for them. I've always been a fan of Travis. I can remember when we had good breakfast at IHOP when we hosted him on a visit when I was coaching tight ends back in Washington, it was one of my favorite breakfasts of all times. I've loved watching him go do his thing and then big fan of Taylor Swift as well, so congratulations to the happy couple.”

McVay also engineered the selection of Terrance Ferguson, who has been cited as a potential modern version of Kelce and a player reminiscent of Chris Cooley during McVay's time in Washington.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) celebrates after a touchdown catch with running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rams have championship potential entering 2026 and are in a much better position to compete for a title than the Chiefs.

For Kelce, he would be entering a premier offensive system that could utilize his mental fortitude, especially in a division that likes to mix up defensive looks. Kelce's ability to dissect coverage would give the Rams a unique advantage that could amplify Matthew Stafford's MVP-level production.

While the Rams would not be able to offer him top dollar, they would offer a chance to chase his fourth title, the opportunity to live in excellent weather year-round while playing in a covered stadium, an ability to be a contributor with his current skillset while being able to balance his usage to ensure his freshness in the critical moments, and when it comes to the challenges of joining a new team and moving states, the infastructure is already in place to ensure a smooth transition.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For the Rams, Kelce would be a perfect piece for their expanded tight end looks, a surgical player for clutch moments, another commander in the field, and a mentor of players like Ferguson, especially as both Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen are set to be free agents after the season.

The relationship is already there. Now we wait and see if this is an avenue the Rams consider exploring.