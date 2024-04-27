Rams News: Los Angeles Drafts All-Pac-12 DE With No. 154 Pick In Fifth Round
Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft is well underway, and the Los Angeles Rams have been anything but inactive so far.
Although the club didn't make a pick in the fourth round, Los Angeles has six selections at its disposal today, all told.
With the No. 155 pick in the draft, Los Angeles has added Washington State University linebacker Brennan Jackson, a two-time All-Pac-12 Second Teamer.
Last year, Jackson was shortlisted for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the country's best defender. All told, he recorded 57 tackles (26 solo, 31 assisted), one forced fumble, four recovered fumbles, and three pass deflections in 2023.
Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire loves the pick, awarding it with an optimistic A as he continues to assess all of LA's selections throughout the draft (LA has five picks left in the next two rounds of the draft, as of this writing).
"The Rams knew they would need to address the outside linebacker position in the draft this weekend and they did so twice with their first five picks," DaSilva writes. "Jackson is a physical, high-motor player who is excellent at defending the run, while also using his length and power to disrupt opposing quarterbacks by collapsing the pocket. He may not be a full-time player right away, but he’s a perfect guy to have in the mix when the Rams go to their sub-packages and potentially move Verse inside in obvious passing situations."
"He’s another senior and team captain, so he brings the right type of attitude to the locker room, as well," DaSilva notes. "The Rams are clearly targeting players with leadership qualities once again and Jackson fits that mold."