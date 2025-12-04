Why Analysts Are Raving About Matthew Stafford Right Now

The Los Angeles Rams have been great for most of this season. They are looking to do great things this season, and they are going to be one of the teams that will get picked by many to go to the Super Bowl.

The Rams are currently 9-3 and looking to get back on track after their hiccup last week against the Carolina Panthers on the road. The Rams are in a tight NFC West race and looking to get back to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Rams this season have been led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. He has been lights out. We are seeing the best season of Stafford's career and he is looking to make it special by winning it all this season. But that is something he does not get too ahead of himself in. The Rams know what kind of team they have and how they will fare when it comes down to facing the teams in the NFL. They are taking it one day at a time, one week at a time, one game at a time.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Rams still have a lot of work to do and they will need to do it against good teams that are remaining on their schedule. The Rams want to make sure they are clicking with everything they have going into the playoffs, as well as right now. The pressure is on for the Rams, but that is something they have handled well in the past, and it will be the same this time around. Head coach Sean McVay does a great job of getting his team back on track and making sure they are doing their best.

As for Stafford, he is leading the offense up and down the field. He is playing at an MVP level and right now he his the frontrunner for the award. Coming into the season, there were a lot of questions about Stafford but he has answered all of the them. No concerns for Stafford and his offense.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated ranked the NFL quarterbacks, and he has Matthew Stafford at a great spot.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last ranking: 3

" Stafford is playing elite football, and doing so on what might be the best team. Stafford ranks fifth in EPA (+61.6) and fourth in passing yards (3,073). He’s also done an excellent job avoiding sacks, taking just 17 compared to Maye’s 40, a number only less than Cam Ward and Geno Smith. While the race for MVP honors is tight and far from decided, Stafford might presently have it by a nose."

