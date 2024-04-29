Rams News: Final 2024 LA Draft Pick Discusses "Dream Come True" Moment
Numbers in sports hold a special place in certain people's hearts. Players have specific jersey numbers because of them, and they hold great significance for the person or someone they love.
Numbers are everything in sports, and that was no different when it came to the Rams' final pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Kansas State guard KT Leveston. The Rams had the No. 254 pick in the draft, a number that held a unique story and significance for Leveston, and they decided to use it on him.
It may just be a number to everyone else, but to Leveston, it means something. When speaking to the media after being selected, he said that No. 254 means everything to him as it represents where he's from. It is the area code for Waco, Texas, his hometown.
Before spending four years as a Wildcat in Manhattan, Kansas, he was born and raised in Waco. He played at Midway and was viewed as the 59th-best offensive tackle nationally in his class of 2018, according to 247Sports. He earned First-Team All-District 8-6A honors as a senior in 2017 and was named second team as a junior. Leveston led his high school to the 2017 Class 6A D2 state championship game.
The kid from Waco was also a student at Kansas State. In 50 games of action, he started 32 games where he only flagged for one in-plau penalty over his final two seasons, a span of 1,842 offensive snaps.
Pick No. 524 will now look to make a name for himself in Los Angeles. We'll see if he can stand out this summer.
More Rams: Rams 2024 NFL Draft Grades: LA Opens Winning Window Even More