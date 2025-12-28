Why Puka Nacua Appreciates This Special Rams Run

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the best teams over the last few seasons. This season, they have been the best team for most of the season. If they end up as a wild-card team in the playoffs this season, they are going to be the favorite to win it all.

That is how talented this team is and how much they believe in each other by playing great football this season. The Rams know what they want to do, and that is winning it all and being the last team standing.

The Rams are two games away from starting that run. The thing is that they are not looking ahead to that just yet. They know they have to take care of business in these last two games and make sure they have some momentum going into the playoffs.

If the Rams win the next two games and they do it in dominating fashion, they are going to be a team that no other playoff team wants to face. They are well coached, they have strengths on both sides of the ball, and they are experienced.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams Getting Ready for Deep Run

You cannot forget that this team has been in the playoffs before and knows what it takes to win a game when it is win or go home. That is going to be a factor they want to lean on some. The Rams are playing well on offense, and they have two of the best players in the NFL this season.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua are the best duo. Then you cannot forget about running back Kyren Williams and veteran receiver Davante Adams, who will be ready for the playoffs.

"I think it is the excitement that has been in our locker room," said Rams receiver Puka Nacua. " Man, I think about the time I get to spend with No. 9 [Matthew Stafford], while watching other people's tape in the morning, and we are talking about plays, or while we are in the install. Just the information that we need to make these plays come to life. It is something special. We have had some different concepts. We are going in this year, and people are watching what we do."

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There is a moment of truth out there when you are going out there to call plays to execute to its finest and I feel like we have been thriving in those moments."

