Why Stafford, Nacua Connection is Unmatched Right Now

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to get back on track in Week 17. Two players who will make sure they give their team the best chance to do that are star quarterback Matthew Stafford and star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Those two are having an incredible season in 2025.

Both will win some awards at the end of this year, and the Rams are hoping that their season ends when they are the last team standing. For now, they are looking to get back in the win column on Monday Night Football.

The connection these two have had since Nacua was drafted in 2023 has been the best out of any combo of quarterback and wide receiver.

Each season, it is getting better, and this season, it has been the best. The Rams have the best duo this season, and they have been hot all season, but the last few weeks, it has been boiling. Stafford is finding Nacua when he needs them the most, and Nacua is not missing a stride as he has the ability to break any catch for a touchdown.

Nacua on Stafford's Leadership

"Yes, I guess it could be narrowed down to just catch the ball, kid," said Rams wide receiver about Stafford helping out when calling plays. "There is a lot of thinking and a lot of pain that he goes through to get the ball in the spot that he believes that is the opportunity for us to make a play. And I think if we had a third down conversion just barely in the Seattle game, where he takes a shot and delivers the ball in the one spot it can be, and we are able to convert."

"You never take those moments for granted. I know that if there is a piece of information to help us go out there and help us execute, it is definitely going to come out of this mouth."

It makes this team dangerous as they are the top contender in the NFL this season. Now, they are looking to build some momentum in the last two games before they start their playoff run. The Rams are going to want to get the best seeding possible, but they are focusing on what they can control and nothing else. That has been the message all season long, and the Rams are not going to change that at this point in the season.

