Breaking Old Trends Could Elevate the Rams' Defense
Few teams in the National Football League have had more intriguing recent history in the NFL Draft than the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have consistently been one of the best teams in the league despite not having a first-round draft pick for over five consecutive years.
A few seasons ago, the Rams consistently traded first-round draft picks for proven league starters, helping them secure a Super Bowl victory. However, trading away those picks was not a sustainable strategy, and eventually, as with any other team, it caught up to the Rams.
Pro Football Network analyzed the Rams' pending options with the 26th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. After a productive draft haul last offseason, the days of the Rams trading their first-round pick seem long gone. They have another chance to improve their roster for many years to come.
Last season, the Rams had one of the better draft classes in the league, finding multiple starters in the process. PFN believes the Rams will have another successful draft this season, but Los Angeles will need to take a different approach than they have historically to ensure that happens.
"The Los Angeles Rams haven’t picked a first-round defensive back since 2006, when they took Tye Hill at No. 15 overall. To be fair, the Rams made no first-round picks from 2017-23, so their first-round drought doesn’t encompass as many picks. Still, the Rams haven’t even taken a DB in the first two rounds since 2019, when they drafted safety Taylor Rapp in the second," PFN said.
"Based on their current roster composition, that trend should change. Los Angeles needs defensive help after ranking 24th in PFSN’s Defense+ metric last season. However, most of that help should go to the secondary after recent hits on Jared Verse and Kobie Turner, as well as promising starts from Byron Young and Braden Fiske.
"Conversely, the Rams are currently set to run back last year’s starting secondary with no changes. That feels like an untenable outcome, and a pick on a corner like Texas’ Jahdae Barron at No. 26 overall could make for a strong fit in Los Angeles’ zone-heavy coverage scheme."
The Rams would be wise to continue on the same trajectory they have been on. Securing another top draft class would help them do so.
