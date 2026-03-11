Rams Must Consider Drafting a Pass-Catcher in First Round

The Los Angeles Rams have priorities this offseason. The goal? Winning Super Bowl LXI at their home venue, SoFi Stadium.

Rams general manager Les Snead is making sure of this, as he has already made key moves to improve the roster. Cornerback was a major need heading into the offseason after it cost them in critical games throughout the season. Trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson, both of whom are from the Kansas City Chiefs, has helped shore up the cornerback room drastically, opening the door for new possibilities in the NFL Draft.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) is introduced before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With the Rams locked in at cornerback, the best player available approach is the way to go early in the draft, but that could mean the top pass-catcher available as well. This is why the Rams must consider drafting such a player in the first round next month.

Los Angeles should have options as wide receiver, tight end in Round One

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With the urgency for a cornerback to be drafted early all but gone, Los Angeles can focus on finding a talent who could overtake veteran Davante Adams down the road, or solidify a stout tight end room with another talent at the position. Snead could also pursue a top offensive tackle on the board to compete or succeed Rob Havenstein, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman, or trade back in the first round—almost certainly a top possibility at this point.

A wide receiver makes sense at No. 13. Ohio State's Carnell Tate, USC's Makai Lemon, and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson have all been selected by the Rams in plenty of mock drafts across the internet. All three would be exciting to watch in head coach Sean McVay's offense, considering the 11 personnel usage and WR-friendly system it is known to be.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq should be in serious consideration in the first round after the scouting combine. He would reunite with former college teammate Terrance Ferguson, providing the Rams with a Y-tight end who can block and catch well, and would secure the positional room for the next several years. However, the positional value and potential cost down the road will likely be a talking point in the draft meetings within the front office and with McVay.

To put it short, the Rams have plenty of options when it comes to prospect pass-catchers in this year's NFL Draft. While trading back might be a beneficial move overall, adding another talented playmaker to one of the most efficient offenses of the century would be a wise move in the short and long-term.