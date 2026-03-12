Rams Can Still Draft Attack This Position Group Early in NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have shown pure aggression to begin the offseason, trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Jaylen Watson, to a three-year contract in an effort to improve the cornerback room that was considered a critical need.

General manager Les Snead may feel better about his two key moves to his defense, making them a complete unit that can take on the best offenses in the NFL as the franchise pushes for a Super Bowl championship. While others may claim that the Rams no longer need to draft a cornerback early in the NFL Draft, I argue that they must continue adding depth in an ever-changing NFL landscape.

Why drafting a cornerback early should remain a priority for the Rams

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, CEO Tony Pastoors and Owner/Chairman Stan Kroenke on the field following the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

McDuffie and Watson are terrific additions for the Rams; there is no denying this. McDuffie will give defensive coordinator Chris Shula an ample defender with great interchangability that would allow for unique coverage disguises and rotations. Watson, on the other hand, provides this defense with great technique and discipline in man coverage despite a lack of long speed that may hurt him in vertical responsibilities.

However, even with these additions, I feel there is more that can be done to this cornerback room. If the Rams are serious about going all in for Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium, why not target a cornerback early in the draft? While I'm not saying Snead should do everything in his power to draft a perimeter defender in the first round, one must remain considered in the first, second, and third rounds.

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a sound cornerback class with options across the board. Having long-term stability and foundational growth in a valuable position is important, and the Rams should take advantage of this as much as they can in their current position. If you want someone who could help define the temperament the organization wants to be known for having, someone like Avievon Terrell, D'Angelo Ponds, Mansoor Delane, or Chris Johnson, on your roster, you take that advantage.

At this point in the offseason, as free agency continues to ramp up, the Rams sit with adjusted priorities overall, such as a short- or long-term asset and potential replacement to Davante Adams, the future at right tackle, a quality linebacker to pair with Nate Landman, and the potential successor to Matthew Stafford. Yet, cornerback should still be among those priorities, especially with opportunity presented.